KWSO News COVID-19 Update 5/11/20 6pm

Today (5/11/20) the Warm Springs COVID-19 Response Team reported that there remains 15 positive cases of COVID-19 that have been confirmed on the Warm Springs Reservation. There have been no new cases since last Wednesday.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center has sent in or tested 237 test samples with 222 retuning negative results.

There is the capacity to conduct 459 more tests with 129 STATE test kits on hand and 330 ABBOT test kits.

—

As more states move to reopen their economies from the COVID-19 shutdown, the White House has issued guidance to determine whether a state is ready to ease social distancing measures. Two measures of readiness are the number of new cases per day and the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests. At least one measure should see a 14-day downward trajectory, according to White House guidance. Here is tracking for Oregon:

—

There are 3 signs that need to be in place for businesses to re-open.

Fewer Oregonians getting sick from COVID-19. Fewer hospitalizations of people with severe symptoms form COVID-19. Have the resources to carefully investigate COVID-19 and where and how it is impacting our communities state-wide.

Counties have submitted plans for review by the Oregon health Authority before businesses can reopen. Jefferson County, Deschutes County and Crook County all have turning in plans that are currently under review. You can see the Central Oregon County Plans here:

JEFFERSON COUNTY

DESCHUTES COUNTY

CROOK COUNTY

—

READ THE LATEST ON THE COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS FROM THESE AGENCIES: