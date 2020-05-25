Calendar for Tue., May 26, 2020

509J schools are sending out a new Distance Learning packet for students today and also posting materials online at jcsd.K12.OR.US. You can pick up this week’s packet at the district emergency closure meal program for youth 1-18 years of age. The free, grab and go meals, are being provided with breakfast, lunch and dinner available together every weekday. Kids can pick up meals:

9:30-10:30am at Madras High School, Bridges High School, Metolius Elementary and the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy.

at 9:30 by St Patrick’s Catholic Church

at 10:15 at Tops Trailer Park

at 10:45 in the 97-Mart parking lot

at 9:30 in West Hills at Poosh & in Upper Dry Creek –

at 10:00 at the Tenino Apartments & in Sunnyside –

at 10:30 at the Trailer Court and at Wolfe Point

at 11:00 at the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets

at 11:15 at the Seekseequa Fire Hall

at 11:40 at the Simnasho Longhouse

and at 12:25 at the Sidwalter Fire Hall at 12:25

Kindergarten Registration Packets are also available at meal sites as well for families with kids who will be 5 on or before September 1st. It’s super important to make sure you get your child registered by next week at the latest, so they can plan how many Kindergarten classes they will need.

Indian Health Service and Warm Springs Community Health are providing services daily offering telemedicine as well as clinic appointments with all providers. Services continue to be provided for family planning, well child and immunizations. Please call the appointment line at 541-553-2610 BEFORE you go to the Health and Wellness Center so they can determine how to best meet your healthcare needs.

If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Please remember when you go to the Health & Wellness Center – you will be stopped at the gate. For everyone’s safety – reduce your speed as you turn in. They will simply ask if you are sick or not and what you are at the clinic for. They will then direct you for where to go next.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Repeated shaking with chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, New loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and range from mild symptoms to severe illness.

Starting tomorrow Warm Springs Construction will begin paving the Sunnyside road and Pedestrian Path Way project. The road will be closed this afternoon thru Friday June 5th from the Upper Dry Creek – Sunnyside intersection to Tmsh street.

The Warm Springs Tribal Organization is closed until June 1st when a phased opening of offices will occur with 25% of the workforce returning. Essential Services have been working. For Tribal Contact Information you can visit the tribal website

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise has their drive through window and ATM area open weekdays from 10am until 2pm. During that time they can take payments and cash checks in the drive through.

Tribal Social Services – is open weekdays 8am to noon. For Social Services or to make an appointment for Commodities, you can call 541-553-3422

Warm Springs Housing Authority is now open 10am – 2pm Monday thru Friday. Doors will be locked. If no one comes to the curb please knock on the door.

Three Warriors Market in Simnasho is open Monday thru Saturday 9am – 1pm.

The DHS office in Warm Springs is closed until further notice, If you need assistance with TANF and SNAP benefits call Madras DHS 541-475-6131. You can also apply online You can find the link on today’s Community Calendar on KWSO dot ORG. The website is getting a lot of use so its best to try it in the early morning or later in the day.

2020 Census Enumerators are dropping off Census Questionnaires at Warm Springs Homes. If you haven’t already done so – please fill out the form and mail it in to be counted. You can also do your census online . Whether you do the 2020 census online, by phone or by mail – make sure you are counted Warm Springs!