Calendar for Wed., May 13, 2020

Indian Health Service and Warm Springs Community Health are providing services daily offering telemedicine as well as clinic appointments with all providers. Services continue to be provided for family planning, well child and immunizations. Please call the appointment line at 541-553-2610 BEFORE you go to the clinic so they can determine how to best meet your healthcare needs.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Repeated shaking with chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, New loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and range from mild symptoms to severe illness.

If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

The Warm Springs Senior Center is closed to the public but they are offering senior lunch for pick up or delivery on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11am and 1pm. If you are a senior interested in having lunch delivered – call the Senior Program on those days at 541-553-3313. On the menu today: Buffalo short ribs and roasted red potatoes.

Today is another day for the Jefferson County 509J school district emergency closure meal program for youth 1-18 years of age. They offer kids free, grab and go meals with – breakfast, lunch and dinner together. This is each weekday morning starting at 9:30. For a list of meal sites and times, you can visit kwso dot org and click on YOUTH MEALS.

This week families can pick up Warm Springs K8 student belongings that were left in classrooms before schools closed due to COVID-19. Today 9:30-2:30 they will do pick up for for 6th, 7th and 8th grades. Enter the parking lot via Chukar road and follow the paved road to the back of the school past the basketball court. Stay in your car and give staff your student’s name. They will bring items out. Thursday and Friday they hope to finish up.

The Warm Springs Tribal Organization is closed through the end of May due to COVID-19. Essential Services will continue. (https://www.warmsprings-nsn.gov/2020/03/covid-19-updates/)

Tribal Social Services – is open weekdays 8am to noon. For Social Services or to make an appointment for Commodities, you can call 541-553-3422.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is now open 10am – 2pm Monday thru Friday. Doors will be locked. If no one comes to the curb please knock on the door.

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise has their drive through window and ATM area open weekdays from 10am until 2pm. During that time they can take payments and cash checks in the drive through.

Three Warriors Market in Simnasho is open Monday thru Saturday 9am – 1pm.

Due to the small predicted return of spring chinook to the Deschutes river – the Off Reservation Fish and Wildlife Committee has decided to limit the fishery at Sherars Falls. Fishing will be open from dawn until dusk each week from Thursday to Saturday through June 30th. Wild fish must be released but hatchery salmon with no adipose fin may be kept for subsistence use.

Vote by mail ballots for the May 19th Primary in Oregon are out. Your marked and signed ballot must be at a County Clerk’s office by 8pm on May 19th. This year pre-paid postage is included to mail your ballot in.