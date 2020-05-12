KWSO News 5/12/20

Yesterday (5/11/20) at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center a new Orange Tent arrived which will allow for a drive through operation in screening individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms or who have been directed to the COVID-19 screening area.

Follow up continues with Public Health Nurses making contact with everyone who has tested. There have been no reported hospitalizations due to COVID-19 at this time.

As of yesterday afternoon there were 15 cases of COVID-19 on the Warm Springs Reservation. That number has held steady since mid-week last week. 237 tests have been done with 222 negative test results.

The Health and Wellness Center has increased capacity to test with 129 STATE test kits and 330 ABBOTT test kits.

—

The Oregon Health Authority reported 51 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of yesterday morning bringing the state total to 3,286 cases. The state’s death toll is at 130 people.

Today the Oregon Public Health Division will publish the 2nd weekly report on COVID-19 by zip code. Data is tracked daily by county however the zip code tracking that is published each Tuesday – gives a better snapshot of how individual communities are doing.

—

The Schoolie Water System Boil Water Notice remains in effect. The Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities issued a Boil Water Notice due to loss of pressure in the Schoolie Water System last Monday. Bacteria testing has been done. Until the EPA reviews the tests – anyone on the Schoolie Water System needs to bring tap water to a rolling boil for three minutes OR used bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food.

—

Yesterday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the drowning victim in a Mother’s Day accident at Scout Lake outside of Sisters as Valerie Mallory, who lived in Redmond and who taught at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Mallory had fallen from her stand-up paddleboard into the lake. Mallory previously taught for 11 years in Redmond schools. She joined the Warm Springs K-8 Academy staff in the fall of 2018 and worked as a special education teacher who focused on supporting students with behavioral needs. A colleague described Mallory as “a warrior, teacher and advocate for kids. She believed fiercely in all the students of the school.”

—

In April – the Warm Springs Police Department reported about the same number of calls as the month prior. There was an increase in patrols especially on local roads that are closed to non-residents as a measure against the spread of COVID-19. Police are also reminding motorists to obey posted speed limits. Patrol responded to 1267 calls in April, issued 75 case numbers and did 115 Traffic Stops. Public Safety is an essential service for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and will continue to operate as usual.