Calendar for Wed., May 20, 2020

The Warm Springs Senior Center is closed to the public but they are offering senior lunch for pick up or delivery on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11am and 1pm. If you are a senior interested in having lunch delivered – call the Senior Program this morning at 541-553-3313. On the menu today: Bowtie Chicken Alfredo with peas and fruit smoothies.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center is closed for services until 1pm today. Indian Health Service and Warm Springs Community Health are providing services daily Please call the appointment line at 541-553-2610 BEFORE you go to the clinic. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Repeated shaking with chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, New loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and range from mild symptoms to severe illness.

To protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

practice social distancing by staying home (including children)

go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work

stay at least six feet away from people not from your household

do not gather in groups

The new edition of the Spilyay Tymoo is out today. The Warm Springs Tribal Newspaper is sent to Tribal Members. You can also read each issue online at W S News Dot ORG (https://wsnews.org/)

Due to the small predicted return of spring chinook to the Deschutes river – the Off Reservation Fish and Wildlife Committee has decided to limit the fishery at Sherars Falls. Fishing will be open from dawn until dusk each week from Thursday to Saturday through June 30th. Wild fish must be released but hatchery salmon with no adipose fin may be kept for subsistence use.

Warm Springs Sanitation reminds residents to place your tote at the road the night before your scheduled pick up as they get an early start.

2020 Census Enumerators will resume the dropping off of Census Questionnaires and information at houses in Warm Springs. Every 10 years – census results are used to provide data for many federally funded services. Whether you do the 2020 census online, by phone or by mail – make sure you are counted Warm Springs!