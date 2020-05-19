KWSO News COVID-19 Update for 5/19/20

According to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs there remain 17 positive cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation, as of 4:30pm today (5/19/2020). 9 of those people have recovered.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center has sent in or tested:

320 samples

299 returned negative

1 test result is pending

3 invalid tests were redone

TESTING CAPACITY: 140 State test kits + 458 ABBOTT test kits

Last Friday the Jefferson County Public Health Department sent out a press release to coincide with the Phase 1 re-opening for most counties in Oregon. It reminds everyone that we need to continue to be vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It also explains what ‘phase 1” involves. Part of the release follows here:

“Jefferson County was approved by the Governor’s Office and Oregon Health Authority (OHA) to reopen on May 15, 2020 under Phase 1 of the Governor’s Re-opening Framework. Jefferson County Public Health would like to thank everyone for all the efforts shown to keep our community safe. Our communities have worked hard to keep our cases from spreading and recoveries continue to increase. This shows all the hard work and personal sacrifice has paid off. We ask everyone to stay the course and continue to keep our communities safe as we enter the first of the Reopening Phases.

Jefferson County must continue do their part as we move forward. Stay home when you are sick to keep yourselves and loved ones safe. Continue to wash your hands and use hand sanitizers, wear cloth face coverings, and check on your neighbors, friends and family. Despite anxiety and frustrations of the shutdown, our community has stayed united and together!

Jefferson County wants to express appreciation for every member of our community and their diligence in staying home and saving lives over the past few months, and for continued cooperation during reopening.

We understand the next steps will be difficult, and it will take a lot of work to continue to follow the guidelines required from the Governor’s Office to keep our community safe. We understand that everyone is ready to get back to their daily lives, but the reality is that this may not happen for quite some time. We expect to see increases in cases in our community and across the state, as the re-opening of sectors brings more people together.

Our Reality: The virus will be here until there is immunity and an effective a vaccine.

The primary tools are physical distancing and hygiene

Every restriction lifted increases the chance of transmission and may increase cases

The Re-opening Plan:

If you are a business that has been approved to enter into Phase 1, please know your guidelines before you open your doors. Check HERE for the most up to date guidelines for businesses and community members.”

“Actions necessary to continue to protect our community and health care systems:

Vulnerable populations or those at risk for severe complications must stay home. This includes the 20 % of Jefferson County’s population that is 65 and older). Limited visitations to nursing homes, long term care facilities and hospitals

Limited gatherings of not more than 25

Limited travel

Increased hygiene, cleaning and sanitation

Stay home when sick

Telework when possible – office workers have not been approved to return to the office in Phase 1 and to continue to work from home

Wear cloth face coverings when in public, when six feet physical distancing cannot be maintained”

