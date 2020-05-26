Calendar for Wed., May 27, 2020

Starting today Warm Springs Construction will begin paving the Sunnyside road and Pedestrian Path Way project. The road will be closed starting Tuesday thru Friday June 5 th from the Upper Dry Creek – Sunnyside intersection to Tmsh street.

The Warm Springs Senior Center is closed to the public but they are offering senior lunch for pick up or delivery on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11am and 1pm. If you are a senior interested in having lunch delivered – call the Senior Program this morning at 541-553-3313. On the menu today: Beef Fajitas with tortillas, brown rice and beans.

Today is the deadline for community comments on Warm Springs Housing Authority’s proposed use of Indian Community Development Block Grant Funds under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. They are eligible to apply for up to 9 hundred thousand dollars ($900,000) and have 2 projects planned. First they would use funding to supplement the Tribe’s effort to rehabilitate the Hamlets Apartments that could be used for temporary quarantine quarters. The second project would expand the Housing Building to improve spacing and also to add a Drive Up Window. Written comments can be dropped off, emailed to finance at W S H A dot US or called in to 541-553-3250.

The Health & Wellness Center is closed this morning until 1pm. They ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there. For regular appointments call 541-553-2610. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

The Jefferson County 509J school district emergency closure meal program for youth 1-18 years of age offers kids free, grab and go meals with – breakfast, lunch and dinner together – each weekday morning starting at 9:30. For a list of meal sites and times, you can visit kwso dot org and click on YOUTH MEALS.

Due to the small predicted return of spring chinook to the Deschutes river – the Off Reservation Fish and Wildlife Committee has decided to limit the fishery at Sherars Falls. Fishing will be open from dawn until dusk each week from Thursday to Saturday through June 30th. Wild fish must be released but hatchery salmon with no adipose fin may be kept for subsistence use.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team if offering grants for Native owned small business owners who are experiencing hard times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emergency Relief Business Grant is made possible by the Oregon Community Fund with grants up to $1000 available to help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on business. Funds can be used to pay employee salaries and or benefits, to cover rent or utilities, to purchase good or to upgrade business to deliver goods or services with stat recommended guidelines. Applications are open until June 1st.

The First Nations Student Union at Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is turning its annual “Salmon Bake” celebration into a trio of free online cultural events, this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Forgoing the meal and dance demonstration this year due to Covid-19 concerns, the student group and the college’s Native American program are instead presenting a flute concert – Featuring James Edmond Greeley, a traditional weaving tutorial with – Brenda Brainard, of the Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians, and a storytelling event – with Jefferson Greene. You can find the presentations ONLINE