Calendar for Wed., May 6, 2020

To slow the spread of COVID-19, Tribal Council for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are requiring:

all citizens to wear a face covering while in public and in public places, where social distancing of six (6) feet or greater cannot be maintained.

any Warm Springs citizen or Tribal employee working within the boundaries of the reservation, to self-isolate and quarantine as directed by healthcare professionals following a test result of negative or positive.

businesses within the Tribes jurisdiction and tribal enterprises to have public spaces clearly marked with special distancing of six (6) feet on the floors or other means of a visual spacing

The Warm Springs Tribal Organization is closed through the end of May due to COVID-19. Essential Services will continue however the Tribal Administration Building & Three Warriors Market, in Simnasho, are closed until further notice.

The Tribal Court building is closed until May 14th.

The Warm Springs Senior Center is closed to the public but they are offering senior lunch for pick up or delivery on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11am and 1pm. If you are a senior interested in having lunch delivered – call the Senior Program on those days at 541-553-3313. On the menu today: Chicken and Potatoes with parmesan cream and salad.

The new edition of the Spilyay Tymoo is out today. The Warm Springs Tribal Newspaper is sent to Tribal Members. You can also read each issue online at W S News Dot ORG (https://wsnews.org/)

Thursday, May 07, 2020 Tomorrow is the National Day of Prayer. Locally – this year – everyone is asked to pray at home with a focus on prayers for Warm Springs Leaders and Families.

The Jefferson County 509J school district emergency closure meal program for youth 1-18 years of age offers kids free, grab and go meals with – breakfast, lunch and dinner together – each weekday morning starting at 9:30. For a list of meal sites and times, you can visit kwso dot org and click on YOUTH MEALS.

Every spring, students work on choosing their classes for the fall at Madras High School. This spring, schools closed before students could do their forecasting. 8th thru 11th grade students should have received a packet in the mail a couple of weeks ago. This packet is due by this Friday, May 8th. You can email a picture of the elective form or a list of elective choices in order of preference… you can drop off your forms at the high school between 9am and 1pm or drop them off with staff at a meal drop site, or you can call one of the counselors at the High School. For students with last names that begin with A-L –> contact: Jess Swagger jswagger@509j.net or 5414757265 x2318. For students with last names that begin with M-Z -> contact: Stacey Bruce sbruce@509j.net or 5414757265 x2313.

The DHS office hours in Warm Springs is closed until further notice, If you need assistance with TANF and SNAP benefits call Madras DHS 541-475-6131. You can also apply online You can find the link on today’s Community Calendar on KWSO dot ORG. The website is getting a lot of use so its best to try it in the early morning or later in the day (https://govstatus.egov.com/or-dhs-benefits)

Indian Health Service and Warm Springs Community Health are providing services daily offering telemedicine as well as clinic appointments with all providers. Services continue to be provided for family planning, well child and immunizations. They are closed this morning but will be open at 1pm. Please call the appointment line at 541-553-2610 BEFORE you go to the clinic so they can determine how to best meet your healthcare needs.

The COVID-19 pandemic is posing challenges for us all – and can be adding additional stress top our daily lives. If you are in a situation where you are experiencing abuse or domestic violence – call for help. Locally – Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services has a 24 hour hotline at541-553-2293. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233. If you are in immediate danger – call 911

Vote by mail ballots for the May 19th Primary in Oregon are out. Your marked and signed ballot must be at a County Clerk’s office by 8pm on May 19th. This year pre-paid postage is included to mail your ballot in.