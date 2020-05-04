KWSO News COVID-19 update 5/4/20

According to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs there are 11 positive cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation, as of 4:30pm today (5/4/2020). The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center has sent in or tested 198 test samples, with 186 Negative test results and 11 results pending.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council met this morning and voted to extend the CTWS Government Offices closure through the month of May. Dependent on continued success in curbing the spread of COVID-19, a phased in return for workers will begin June 1, 2020. Essential functions will continue to operate however the Tribal Administration Building & Three Warriors Market in Simnasho are closed until further notice.

The Tribal Court building is currently closed until May 14, 2020, due to COVID-19 contamination. The Tribal Court staff is currently under a 14 day quarantine. The Court building has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized by the Tribal Utilities department. All scheduled Tribal Court Hearings will be rescheduled. The emergent cases, Juvenile Prelims and Criminal Bail bonds will be heard via Zoom.

Tribal Council also approved 4 recommendations from the Warm Springs COVID-19 Response Team. Council members unanimously voted to implement the following:

Order all citizens to wear a face covering (mask) while in public and in public places, where social distancing of six (6) feet or greater cannot be maintained. Order all citizens of the CTWS & employees working within the boundaries of the CTWS to self-isolate and quarantine as directed by healthcare professionals following a test result of negative or positive. Essential employees (first responders) who have been tested with a negative result will have additional guidance about returning to work. Businesses within the Tribes jurisdiction and tribal enterprises should have public spaces clearly marked with special distancing of six (6) feet on the floors or other means of a visual spacing. It is the recommendation of the response team to agree with Oregon Health Authorities reporting of COVID-19 results by ZIP Code.

