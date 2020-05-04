Calendar for Tue., May 5, 2020

The 509J school district emergency closure meal program is being offered to youth 1-18 years of age. The free, grab and go meals, are being provided with breakfast, lunch and dinner available together every weekday. Kids can pick up meals:

9:30-10:30am at Madras High School, Bridges High School, Metolius Elementary and the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy.

at 9:30 by St Patrick’s Catholic Church

at 10:15 at Tops Trailer Park

at 10:45 in the 97-Mart parking lot

at 9:30 in West Hills at Poosh & in Upper Dry Creek –

at 10:00 at the Tenino Apartments & in Sunnyside –

at 10:30 at the Trailer Court and at Wolfe Point

at 11:00 at the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets

at 11:15 at the Seekseequa Fire Hall

at 11:40 at the Simnasho Longhouse

and at 12:25 at the Sidwalter Fire Hall at 12:25

509J schools send out new Distant Learning packets on Tuesdays each week. The material is posted online at jcsd dot K12 dot OR dot US (jcsd.K12.OR.US). The packets are also available at youth meal sites.

Kindergarten Registration Packets are now available for the Warm Springs K-8 Academy for fall 2020. Kids who will be 5 on or before September 1st can attend Kindergarten in the Fall at the Warm Springs K8. You can get a packet at all youth meal sites.

Every spring, students work on choosing their classes for the fall at Madras High School. This spring, schools closed before students could do their forecasting. 8th thru 11th grade students should have received a packet in the mail a couple of weeks ago. This packet is due by this Friday, May 8th. You can email a picture of the elective form or a list of elective choices in order of preference… you can drop off your forms at the high school between 9am and 1pm or drop them off with staff at a meal drop site, or you can call one of the counselors at the High School. For students with last names that begin with A-L –> contact: Jess Swagger jswagger@509j.net or 5414757265 x2318. For students with last names that begin with M-Z -> contact: Stacey Bruce sbruce@509j.net or 5414757265 x2313.

The Warm Springs Tribal Organization is closed through the end of May due to COVID-19. Essential Services will continue however the Tribal Administration Building & Three Warriors Market, in Simnasho, are closed until further notice.

The Tribal Court building is closed until May 14 th due to a 14 day quarantine of staff. All scheduled Tribal Court Hearings will be rescheduled. The emergent cases, Juvenile Prelims and Criminal Bail bonds will be head via Zoom.

due to a 14 day quarantine of staff. All scheduled Tribal Court Hearings will be rescheduled. The emergent cases, Juvenile Prelims and Criminal Bail bonds will be head via Zoom. Tribal Social Services – is open weekdays 8am to noon. For Commodities, you need to call for an appointment at 541-553-3579.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is closed to the public. If you have an emergency need – contact Warm Springs PD Dispatch and they will reach out to housing.

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise has their drive through window and ATM area open weekdays from 10am until 2pm. During that time they can take payments and cash checks in the drive through.

The DHS office hours in Warm Springs is closed until further notice, If you need assistance with TANF and SNAP benefits call Madras DHS 541-475-6131. You can also apply online You can find the link on today’s Community Calendar on KWSO dot ORG. The website is getting a lot of use so its best to try it in the early morning or later in the day (https://govstatus.egov.com/or-dhs-benefits)

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Indian Health Service and Warm Springs Community Health are providing services daily offering telemedicine as well as clinic appointments with all providers. Services continue to be provided for family planning, well child and immunizations. Please call the appointment line at 541-553-2610 BEFORE you go to the clinic so they can determine how to best meet your healthcare needs.

Please remember when you go to the Health & Wellness Center – you will be stopped at the gate. For everyone’s safety – reduce your speed as you turn in. They will simply ask if you are sick or not and what you are at the clinic for. They will then direct you for where to go next.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Repeated shaking with chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, New loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and range from mild symptoms to severe illness.

To protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus: