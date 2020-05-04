Uncategorized

Jefferson County 509-J Youth Meal Program

Posted on by Sue Matters
04
May

The Jefferson County 509-J School District meal program operates Monday though Friday with meals being offered to youth 1-18 years of age.   The free, grab and go meals, are being provided with breakfast, lunch and dinner available together.

Kids can pick up meals weekdays 9:30 – 10:30am at:

  • Madras High School
  • Bridges High School
  • Metolius Elementary
  • Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy.

Additional sites in Madras are by

  • 9:30am St Patrick’s Catholic Church
  • 10:15am Tops Trailer Park
  • 10:45am – 97-Mart parking lot

Additional Warm Springs sites and times are:

  • 9:30am – West Hills & Upper Dry Creek
  • 10:00am – Tenino Apartments & Sunnyside
  • 10:30am – Trailer Court and Wolfe Point
  • 11:00am – Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets
  • 11:15am – Seekseequa Fire Hall
  • 11:40am – Simnasho Longhouse
  • 12:25pm – Sidwalter Fire Hall

You can download and print the schedule at the school district website.

