Jefferson County 509-J Youth Meal Program

The Jefferson County 509-J School District meal program operates Monday though Friday with meals being offered to youth 1-18 years of age. The free, grab and go meals, are being provided with breakfast, lunch and dinner available together.
Kids can pick up meals weekdays 9:30 – 10:30am at:
- Madras High School
- Bridges High School
- Metolius Elementary
- Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy.
Additional sites in Madras are by
- 9:30am St Patrick’s Catholic Church
- 10:15am Tops Trailer Park
- 10:45am – 97-Mart parking lot
Additional Warm Springs sites and times are:
- 9:30am – West Hills & Upper Dry Creek
- 10:00am – Tenino Apartments & Sunnyside
- 10:30am – Trailer Court and Wolfe Point
- 11:00am – Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets
- 11:15am – Seekseequa Fire Hall
- 11:40am – Simnasho Longhouse
- 12:25pm – Sidwalter Fire Hall
You can download and print the schedule at the school district website.