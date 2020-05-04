Jefferson County 509-J Youth Meal Program

The Jefferson County 509-J School District meal program operates Monday though Friday with meals being offered to youth 1-18 years of age. The free, grab and go meals, are being provided with breakfast, lunch and dinner available together.

Kids can pick up meals weekdays 9:30 – 10:30am at:

Madras High School

Bridges High School

Metolius Elementary

Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy.

Additional sites in Madras are by

9:30am St Patrick’s Catholic Church

10:15am Tops Trailer Park

10:45am – 97-Mart parking lot

Additional Warm Springs sites and times are:

9:30am – West Hills & Upper Dry Creek

10:00am – Tenino Apartments & Sunnyside

10:30am – Trailer Court and Wolfe Point

11:00am – Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets

11:15am – Seekseequa Fire Hall

11:40am – Simnasho Longhouse

12:25pm – Sidwalter Fire Hall

You can download and print the schedule at the school district website.