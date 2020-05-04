CTWS Offices Will Remain Closed until June 1, 2020

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council met this morning and approved 4 recommendations from the Warm Springs COVID-19 Response Team. Council members unanimously voted to implement the following:

Order all citizens to wear a face covering (mask) while in public and in public places, where social distancing of six (6) feet or greater cannot be maintained. Order all citizens of the CTWS & employees working within the boundaries of the CTWS to self-isolate and quarantine as directed by healthcare professionals following a test result of negative or positive. Essential employees (first responders) who have been tested with a negative result will have additional guidance about returning to work. Businesses within the Tribes jurisdiction and tribal enterprises should have public spaces clearly marked with special distancing of six (6) feet on the floors or other means of a visual spacing. It is the recommendation of the response team to agree with Oregon Health Authorities reporting of COVID-19 results by ZIP Code.

Tribal Council also decided to extend the CTWS Government Offices closure through the month of May. Dependent on continued success in curbing the spread of COVID-19, a phased return for workers will begin June 1, 2020. Essential functions will continue to operate.