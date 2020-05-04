CTWS Offices Will Remain Closed until June 1, 2020

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council met this morning and approved 4 recommendations from the Warm Springs COVID-19 Response Team. Council members unanimously voted to implement the following:
- Order all citizens to wear a face covering (mask) while in public and in public places, where social distancing of six (6) feet or greater cannot be maintained.
- Order all citizens of the CTWS & employees working within the boundaries of the CTWS to self-isolate and quarantine as directed by healthcare professionals following a test result of negative or positive. Essential employees (first responders) who have been tested with a negative result will have additional guidance about returning to work.
- Businesses within the Tribes jurisdiction and tribal enterprises should have public spaces clearly marked with special distancing of six (6) feet on the floors or other means of a visual spacing.
- It is the recommendation of the response team to agree with Oregon Health Authorities reporting of COVID-19 results by ZIP Code.
Tribal Council also decided to extend the CTWS Government Offices closure through the month of May. Dependent on continued success in curbing the spread of COVID-19, a phased return for workers will begin June 1, 2020. Essential functions will continue to operate.