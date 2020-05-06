KWSO News COVID-19 Update 5/6/20 6pm

According to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs there are 15 positive cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation, as of 4:30pm today (5/6/2020). The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center has sent in or run 218 test samples, with 195 Negative test results and 8 results pending.

=

Warm Springs Initial positive test for COVID-19 was announced on April 21st, 2 weeks have passed. Those confirmed to have COVID-19 or who were exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19 were asked to isolate themselves for a 14 day period. So we are now starting to see folks recover from this coronavirus and come out of isolation.

You can learn more about the difference between Quarantine, Self-Isolation and Social Distancing in this article from the Mayo Clinic,

=

Here’s a short THANK YOU video for all the Doctors, Nurses and workers at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center AND all the Hospitals and Medical staff everywhere – who are working hard to provide care and services to everyone. Thank you for the work you do!

And a special SHOUT OUT to Nurses – as this is Nurse Recognition Week.

=

READ THE LATEST ON THE COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS FROM THESE AGENCIES: