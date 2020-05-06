Calendar for Thu., May 7, 2020

Americans are being asked to continue to participate in the 2020 Census by completing the census questionnaire. The easiest thing to do it to go onling to MY 2020 Census DOT GOV (https://my2020census.gov/login) If you don’t have the ability to do the census online – you can do the questionnaire by phone. Call 844-330-2020. Whether you do the 2020 census online or by phone – the Warm Springs Complete Count Committee asks that you take time to do your census today, if you haven’t already done so.

The Jefferson County 509J school district emergency closure meal program for youth 1-18 years of age offers kids free, grab and go meals with – breakfast, lunch and dinner together – each weekday morning starting at 9:30. For a list of meal sites and times, you can visit kwso dot org and click on YOUTH MEALS. Today – this week’s learning packets and also Kindergarten Registration Packets will go out with meals.

Tomorrow is the National Day of Prayer. Locally, this year – everyone is asked to pray at home with a focus on prayers for Warm Springs Leaders and Families.

Warm Springs Tribal Council, this week, endorsed recommendations of the Warm Springs COVID-19 response team. On the Warm Springs Reservation – Individuals must wear a face covering when in public especially where it’s not possible to maintain 6 feet of social distancing. Any Warm Springs Resident or Employee must follow the directions of healthcare professions, after being tested for COVID-19 – including self-isolation and quarantine. And Businesses within the Tribes jurisdiction and tribal enterprises should have public spaces clearly marked with special distancing of six (6) feet on the floors or other means of a visual spacing.

The Warm Springs Tribal Organization is closed through the end of May due to COVID-19. Essential Services will continue however the Tribal Administration Building & Three Warriors Market, in Simnasho, are closed until further notice.

The Tribal Court building is closed until May 14 th .

. Tribal Social Services – is open weekdays 8am to noon. For Commodities, you need to call for an appointment at 541-553-3579.

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise has their drive through window and ATM area open weekdays from 10am until 2pm. During that time they can take payments and cash checks in the drive through.

Warm Springs PD reminds everyone that the Tribes have closed all campgrounds, parks, and lakes located within the boundaries of the Reservation. While some access is available to Tribal Members, access to these areas is prohibited to non-Tribal members and the closures will be strictly enforced. Many of the access roads throughout the reservation are closed to non residents. Warm Springs Police have increased patrols and they have notice an increase in speeding. Please stay safe while driving and obey posted speed limits and get to where you are going safely.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Please remember when you go to the Health & Wellness Center – you will be stopped at the gate. For everyone’s safety – reduce your speed as you turn in. They will simply ask if you are sick or not and what you are at the clinic for. They will then direct you for where to go next.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Repeated shaking with chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, New loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and range from mild symptoms to severe illness.

The COVID-19 pandemic is posing challenges for us all – and can be adding additional stress top our daily lives. If you are in a situation where you are experiencing abuse or domestic violence – call for help. Locally – Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services has a 24 hour hotline at541-553-2293. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233. If you are in immediate danger – call 911

Vote by mail ballots for the May 19th Primary in Oregon are out. Your marked and signed ballot must be at a County Clerk’s office by 8pm on May 19th. This year pre-paid postage is included to mail your ballot in.