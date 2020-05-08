KWSO News COVID-19 Update 5/8/20 6:30pm

According to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs there are 15 positive cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation, as of 4:30pm today (5/8/2020). There have been no new cases in the past 2 days. The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center has sent in or tested 233 samples, with 212 returning negative and 6 results pending.

—

Some new traditions are likely to start this Sunday on Mother’s Day as everyone wants to keep their Moms safe from COVID-19. If your mother is not part of your household – please show your love by maintaining social distance. Remember that people 60 and older are at higher risk of complications from COVID-19.

If food is part of your tradition – then cook – but leave her meal outside her door. Or Deliver Groceries or a Food Basket. Connect on the phone or online instead of in person. All these are ways to show your love for your Mother during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Don’t Let Your Guard Down!

With news of businesses planning to open – with warmer temperatures and sunshine – with more cars seemingly traveling on our Central Oregon Roads – folks might be feeling like coronavirus will soon be in our rear view mirror. That is not the case and we don’t know what the future holds as far as the spread of COVID-19.

Please continue to follow the recommended precautions to keep you and your family safe:

• wash your hands frequently

• cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

• avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

• clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

• practice social distancing by staying home or staying at least six feet away from people not from your household

• keep kids home

• go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work

• do not gather in groups

• use phone and video to connect with people instead of in person meet ups

• if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Repeated shaking with chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, New loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and range from mild symptoms to severe illness.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. After hours and on the weekend you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

—

On KWSO’s “Community Talk” show today – the topic was “Making Our Way Through the COVID-19 Pandemic. If you missed it, you can listen HERE

