KWSO News COVID-19 Update for 5/14/20

According to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs there are: 15 positive cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation, as of 4:30pm today (5/14/2020). Additionally there is 1 presumptive case and 1 positive case not tested in Warm Springs.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center has sent in or tested:

279 samples

258 returned negative

1 results pending

1 invalid test that was redone

2 unsatisfactory test samples that were redone

Reporting continues to evolve and now includes presumptive cases. Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the State of Oregon continue to provide guidance to local response.

—

Governor Kate Brown outlined seven public health criteria that need to be met before Oregon counties can enter phase 1 of recovery from COVID-19 impacts. Governor Kate Brown announced today the Oregon Counties that approved plans approved for a gradual opening of businesses that have been limited during the COVID-19 Pandemic. All the details are available HERE

Initially Jefferson County was one of three Counties that had their plan still under review, however this afternoon word came that Governor Brown has approved Jefferson County for Phase 1 reopening tomorrow.

Jefferson County joins Deschutes, Crook & Wasco Counties on the Phase 1 reopening list.

Other Counties that will join Phase 1 reopening are:

Baker – Benton – Clatsop – Columbia – Coos – Curry – Douglas – Gilliam – Grant – Harney – Hood River – Jackson – Josephine – Klamath – Lake – Lane – Lincoln – Linn – Malheur – Sherman – Tillamook – Union – Wallowa – Wheeler – Yamhill

Still Under Review: Morrow & Umatilla

County Plans not approved yet: Marion & Polk

3 counties did not submit a plan for phase 1 reopening yet: Clackamas, Multnomah & Washington

—

PHOTO FROM THE BLACK BEAR DINER IN MADRAS SHOWING HOW THEY WILL MAINTAIN DISTANCING REQUIREMENTS BY HAVING BLACK BEARS UTILIZING EVERY OTHER TABLE.

–

