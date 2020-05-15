KWSO News for Fri., May 15, 2020

COVID-19 claimed three more lives in Oregon, as reported by the Oregon Health Authority yesterday. That raises the state’s death toll to 137. They reported 67 new confirmed cases and no new presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 3,479.

In Warm Springs there are 15 positive cases of COVID-19. Additionally there is 1 presumptive case and 1 positive case not tested in Warm Springs.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has allowed the vast majority of counties in the state to reopen in a first phase affecting restaurants, bars, hair salons and many other businesses. The order affects 31 of Oregon’s 36 counties, starting today including Jefferson, Crook, Deschutes and Wasco counties. Phase one restrictions include 6 feet social distancing, limiting numbers of people and staff following protocols including disinfecting, hand washing and wearing face masks.

Madras High School is working on the logistics of a modified graduation ceremony for the Madras and Bridges High School seniors scheduled for Saturday, June 13th at Madras High School. The ceremony will tentatively begin at 9 a.m. and is planned to take most of the day with social distancing requirements in place. The school district surveyed senior students and their families last week and are trying to incorporate that input into their planning. More details will be forthcoming.

Warm Springs Police are looking or information about a suspicious brush fire near the area of South Junction along the Deschutes River that occurred on Saturday late afternoon May 9th. The fire was contained at approximately 90 acres. Several vehicles were seen in the area around the time of the fire. The investigation is considered on going and anyone who has additional information is urged to call Warm Springs Police Non-Emergency Dispatch at (541) 553-1171. The Case Agent for this fire investigation is Detective Sergeant Sam Williams.

The Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians Economic Development Corporation is still accepting applications for their Covid Response Emergency Forgivable Loans to support small, Native-owned businesses operating in Oregon. To date, the Committee has approved $23,000 in loans to small businesses. Applications are due by June 1st.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team if offering grants for Native owned small business owners who are experiencing hard times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emergency Relief Business Grant is made possible by the Oregon Community Fund with grants up to $1000 available to help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on business. Funds can be used to pay employee salaries and or benefits, to cover rent or utilities, to purchase good or to upgrade business to deliver goods or services with stat recommended guidelines. Applications are open until June 1st.