Pi-Ume-Sha 2020 Cancelled

Tribal Council voted today (5/18/20) to cancel Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days and all associated activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic upon the recommendation of health authorities and the Warm Springs COVID-19 Response Team. The annual powwow and treaty days celebration was scheduled for June 26 – 28, 2020.

The state of Oregon under Executive Order bans events with 250 or more people where social distancing of three feet

between individuals cannot be maintained. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, as a sovereign nation, is not ruled by the State of Oregon however Tribal Council continues to make decisions based on the best interest of Tribal Members health and safety.