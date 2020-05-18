KWSO News COVID-19 Update for 5/18/20

According to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs there are 17 positive cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation, as of 4:30pm today (5/18/2020). 9 of those people have recovered.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center has sent in or tested:

308 samples

278 returned negative

10 test results pending

3 invalid tests were redone

Tuesday’s primary in Oregon amid the coronavirus pandemic and other challenges has created some unprecedented issues for officials and workers handling the vote-by-mail election. Workers on the front lines have been receiving instructions on handling ballots along with protective equipment from the Oregon National Guard and ordinary citizens. Of the most interest are party races for Oregon secretary of state and one to replace Rep. Greg Walden, a Hood River Republican in the huge 2nd Congressional District who is not running for a 12th term. Despite the challenges, officials expect to have initial results at 8 p.m. Tuesday and to certify final results within a predetermined 20-day window.

—

