Calendar for Mon., Jun 8, 2020

Warm Springs Tribal Government offices will begin a phased in return to operations today. Departments have established protocols for their specific workplaces to address the need for precautions to protect from the spread of coronavirus.

Indian Head Casino will not open next Thursday as planned, due to an increase in local COVID-19 cases. They have not set a new opening date at this time.

The 509J school district Emergency Closure Meal Program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays. The program will continue on the same schedule through the month of June. July 1st thru August 31st 509J they will switch over to the Summer Meals Program.

On the Senior Wellness program menu today: Egg Salad Sandwiches with. Seniors can pick up meals or have them delivered between 11am and 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. To sign up – call them this morning at 541-553-3313.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there. For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

The DHS office in Warm Springs is closed until further notice, If you need assistance with TANF and SNAP benefits call Madras DHS 541-475-6131. You can also apply online You can find the LINK on today’s Community Calendar on KWSO dot ORG. The website is getting a lot of use so it’s best to try it in the early morning or later in the day

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey is looking for input on priorities, preferences, and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ natural resources for the IRMP Revision. You can do the survey online. For the link – see today’s community calendar posted at KWSO dot ORG.

Madras High School and Bridges High School modified graduation is scheduled for Saturday June 13th at Madras High School between the PAC and the stadium. Graduates and their families will share a vehicle to drive up and receive a diploma.

Warm Springs Higher Education reminds Tribal Members that the deadline for the Tribal Scholarship requirements and applications is July 1st. If you have questions or need assistance you can contact Carroll Dick by email at carroll.dick@wstribes.org. When the Higher Education office reopens on June 8th you can also call her at 541-553-3311. More information and the scholarship application is available online at the Spilyay Tymoo Website at W S News dot org.

We Count Oregon ask you to indigenize the Census! Join KWSO for a live event tomorrow at noon on “Census & Sovereignty.” You can REGISTER for the livestream event on the We Count Oregon Facebook page. You can also listen to the event live on KWSO 91.9 FM.

Please take time today, if you have not already done so, to complete your 2020 Census Questionnaire. You can send back the paper form by mail or do it online. The Warm Springs community has historically been undercounted by the Census.