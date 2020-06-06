Calendar for Sun., Jun. 7, 2020

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Repeated shaking with chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, New loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and range from mild symptoms to severe illness.

To protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

practice social distancing by staying home or staying at least six feet away from people not from your household

keep kids home

go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work

do not gather in groups

use phone and video to connect with people instead of in person meet ups

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

Warm Springs Tribal Government offices will begin a phased in return to operations today. Departments have established protocols for their specific workplaces to address the need for precautions to protect from the spread of coronavirus .

Indian Head Casino will not open next Thursday as planned, due to an increase in local COVID-19 cases. They have not set a new opening date at this time.

We Count Oregon invites you to a “Census & Sovereignty” event online on Tuesday June 9th at noon with Se-ah-dom Edmo and Delson Suppah. You can REGISTER on the We Count Oregon Facebook page. You can also listen to the event live on KWSO 91.9 FM

June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month. Possible Indicators of Elder Physical or Sexual Abuse are: cuts, lacerations, punctures, bruises, welts, discolorations, grip marks. Another indicator might be any unexplained injury that doesn’t fit with the given explanation or an injury which has not been properly cared for. Also burns, possibly caused by cigarettes, caustics, acids or friction from ropes or chains may be an indicator of abuse. For more information or to report Elder Abuse you can call Oregon DHS at 1-855-503-7233, the Warm Springs Police Department at 541-553-1171 or Victims of Crime Services at 541-553-2293.

The Jefferson County 509J School District Indian Education Formula Grant program is surveying Native Families in the district right now. It’s a chance for you to give your input. You can find the survey online at the school district website or the Spilyay Tymoo Website at W S News dot ORG

Warm Springs Sanitation reminds residents to place your tote at the road the night before your scheduled pick up as they get an early start.

Please take time today, if you have not already done so, to complete your 2020 Census Questionnaire. You can send back the paper form by mail or do it online. Every 10 years – census results are used to provide data for many federally funded services. Please make sure your household is COUNTED. A reminder from 91.9 FM KWSO!