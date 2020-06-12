KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jun. 13, 2020

Madras and Bridges High School students will have a modified graduation ceremony starting at 9am this morning. With social distance restrictions in place, a limited number of family members can participate in this drive through event. To allow more folks to be part of the celebration, KWSO will broadcast graduation live starting at 9am. For friends and relatives far away – they can listen online at KWSO dot ORG

To protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus remember to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

practice social distancing by staying home or staying at least six feet away from people not from your household

keep kids home

go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work

do not gather in groups

use phone and video to connect with people instead of in person meet ups

Warm Springs Holistic Health will be opening up again next week. They are taking precautions to keep clients safe so give them a call to see how things are going to work. You can watch their reopening video on YouTube. Find the link on KWSO’s Facebook Page.

Registration has begun for COCC’s Summer Term for Adult Basic Skills Class. Due to Covid-19, classes will be offered through a combination of remote and online instruction. Essential Communication class will be Monday and Wednesday afternoons and Essentials of Math will be Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. To learn more and sign up email jjudd@cocc.edu or call the ABS office at: 541-504-2950

The High Desert Museum will reopen to the public next Wednesday, June 17th and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Face coverings will be required for visitors and staff. To help maintain new capacity limits – they ask folks to purchase tickets in advance for timed entry. Some walk-ins will be admitted but you may need to wait in your vehicle if the visitor number gets to capacity. More information is available at highdesertmuseum.org/tickets.

Jefferson County Library Summer Reading Program Registration has begun. The first 200 youth to register by today can quality for a prize. This year’s Summer Reading theme is “Imagine Your Story” You can register ONLINE.

Friday June 19th and again on June 26th the Warm Springs Complete Count Committee will recognize people who have already participated in the 2020 census. If you have filled out the paper form and mailed it in or done the census online – you can pick up a thank you gift and lunch at the Community Center, the Simnasho Longhouse or the Seekseequa Fire Hall. This will be drive through style and everyone is encouraged to wear masks. That’s June 19th and 26th from 11am to 2pm.

Warm Springs Managed Care and The Office of Information Systems would like to take a moment and advise people NOT to provide their Medicare Number over the phone. Don’t ever give out your Medicare number or Social Security number to anyone other than your medical provider. Protect yourself from medical fraud and identity theft.

The Four Columbia River Tribes have set the 2020 SUMMER SEASON TRIBAL FISHERY. Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery for all of Zone 6 will run 6am Monday, June 22nd to 6pm Wednesday, June 24th. The Tribes will consider additional commercial gillnet fishing at a later time. For Zone 6 Platform and Hook and Line Fishery Fish caught after 6am Monday, June 22nd may be sold commercially until further notice. All other Regulations for the ongoing Zone 6 platform and hook and line fishery remain unchanged.

The Columbia River Inter Tribal Fish Commission is accepting applications to fill 3 Seasonal/Temporary Maintenance Worker positions in Hood River. You can learn more online at the Commision Website

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days and all associated activities are cancelled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pi-Ume-Sha was scheduled for June 26th thru the 28th.

The Warm Springs 4th of July Parade, Community BBQ and Family Games are all cancelled. The Big Fireworks display will take place but families and individuals are asked to social distance to watch the show.