KWSO News for Fri., Jun. 12, 2020

The Warm Springs Covid-19 Response Team reported yesterday that 32 people have now recovered from COVID-19 from the total of 50 individuals who have tested positive at the Health and Wellness Center. 738 tests have been done to date with 679 tests returning negative, 6 tests pending and 3 tests that were invalid and redone. Currently there are 797 test kits on hand to be used for ongoing testing including random surveillance testing of high risk individuals as well as a random sample of Tribal Employees

The Oregon Health Authority reported 178 new confirmed coronavirus cases, marking the highest daily count in the state since the start of the pandemic. Officials said Thursday part of the reason for the increased case number is due to the expansion of “widespread availability of testing, increased contact tracing, active monitoring of close contacts of cases” and recent workplace outbreaks. Thursday’s cases bring the new total number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Oregon to 5,237 with 171 deaths. Gov. Kate Brown said Thursday evening that in light of the case increase she will for one week pause pending county applications for reopening.

Oregon’s minimum wage is set to increase on July 1. How much it goes up depends on where you work. People who earn minimum wage in Oregon’s more populated counties will get a 75 cent-per-hour increase. In the Portland metro area, it means the base wage will be $13.25 per hour. In the Willamette Valley, the north Oregon coast, and parts of central and southwest Oregon, the minimum wage will be $12 per hour. Workers in so-called “non-urban” counties will get a 50 cent per hour raise to $11.50 per hour. According to the Oregon Employment Department, roughly seven percent of all jobs in Oregon pay the minimum wage, although that statistic is based on data from last year, before the coronavirus pandemic drove unemployment to record levels. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs uses the Federal Minimum wage of $7.25.

As the July 15 tax-filing deadline − postponed from April 15 − draws near, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding all taxpayers who have yet to file their 2019 federal tax return to file electronically now, choose direct deposit for their refund, or pay any tax owed electronically. Taxpayers who owe for tax year 2019 or need to pay 2020 estimated taxes originally due for the first quarter on April 15 or the second quarter on June 15 can schedule an electronic payment up to the July 15 due date. The IRS continues to process electronic tax returns, issue direct deposit refunds and accept electronic payments. As of May 29, the IRS received over 133.8 million tax returns and issued over $250.9 billion in refunds.

199 students will receive diplomas in a modified graduation ceremony at Madras High School tomorrow morning. The drive through graduation will include walking across the stage to receive their diploma and a quick snapshot at the white buffalo statue. Families can ride along with their student but otherwise the event is closed to spectators. KWSO will broadcast the graduation live starting at 9am tomorrow morning.

Congratulations to these Bridges High School Students:

Isaiah Alire

Elisa Arce Colazo

Isaac Benitez

Perla Betancourt

Jenessa Boise

Zach Bowe

Keilani Charley

Justice Clement

Sophia Courville

Jeremiah Devore

Dale Doney

Marissa Fracasso

Chloe Frank Estrada

Oscar Garcia

Maria GarciaJaimes

Nathanial Garza

Koda George

Stephanie Haynes

Cheydon Herkshan

Janeisha Hintsala

Tylaysha Howtopat

Brittony Ike

Natasha James

Michael Jordan

Ivory Kalama

Donaven Kalama

Sidney Kalama

Alexis Kern

Jeremy KillsFirst II

Issac King

Eleana Lawson

Robert Letlow

Dayanny Lopez

Iysha Macy

Aaliyah Martinez

Raymond Mojica

Albert Moreno

Andrew Moreno

Aiden Moschetti

Aalyah Padilla

Catherine Payenna

Sam Raines

Francisco Reyes

Gabe Rubio

Aramus Rubio

Tony Salazar

Ariana Salgado

Andrew Short

Skylar Sims

Laila Smith

Dae’sha Smith

Dyanna Smith

April Reed

Mahala Spino

Andrew Stacona Jr.

Cory Stwyer

Shareen Thomas

Corbett Tom Jr.

Denver Tufti

Isaiah VanPelt

Cody Walton

Cole White

Calvin Wilson

Congratulations to these Madras High School Graduates: