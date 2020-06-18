2020 Census Drive Thru Thank You Events 6/19 + 6/26

The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee is hosting THANK YOU FOR DOING YOUR CENSUS FORM drive through events happening at the Community Center, the Seekseequa Fire Hall, and the Simnasho Longhouse between 11am & 2pm on Friday June 19, 2020 & Friday june 26, 2020 There will be lunch and a thank you gift. One gift per vehicle – one gift per household. You can fill out your paper census form and mail it back in the envelope provided or do your census online at my 2020 census dot gov. There will be a second thank you event on Friday June 26th as Warm Springs people are encouraged to get their census done.