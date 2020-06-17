KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jun. 18, 2020

Indian Head Casino reopens this morning with modified operations. There will only be one entrance in use, by the Cottonwood Restaurant. There will be a touchless temperature check before entering the Casino and everyone will be required to wear face masks. Additional adjustments will include plexiglass shields and social distance markers in high traffic areas. There will be multiple hand sanitizing stations and the entire property will be smoke free. The Cottonwood will offer take-out food with curbside service.

Please take time today, if you have not already done so, to complete your 2020 Census Questionnaire. Census results are used to determine how much funding local communities receive for key public services. Tomorrow and again Next Friday the Warm Springs Complete Count Committee will have a drive thru recognition for households who already did the Census. If you have filled out the paper form and mailed it in or done the census online – you can pick up a thank you gift and lunch. The Census Thank You events will be from 11am – 2pm in the parking lots at the Community Center, the Simnasho Longhouse or the Seekseequa Fire Hall. If you haven’t done your Census yet – get it done by tomorrow and get a thank you item for your household.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there. For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

The 509J school district Emergency Closure Meal Program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays. The program will continue on the same schedule through the month of June. The Summer Meal Program will run in July and August

Warm Springs Managed Care and The Office of Information Systems would like to take a moment and advise people NOT to provide their Medicare Number over the phone. Don’t ever give out your Medicare number or Social Security number to anyone other than your medical provider. Protect yourself from medical fraud and identity theft.

Warm Springs Higher Education reminds Tribal Members that the deadline for the Tribal Scholarship requirements and applications is July 1st. If you have questions or need assistance you can contact Carroll Dick by email at carroll.dick@wstribes.org. When the Higher Education office reopens on June 8th you can also call her at 541-553-3311. More information and the scholarship application is available online at the Spilyay Tymoo Website at W S News Dot ORG

The Four Columbia River Tribes have set the 2020 SUMMER SEASON TRIBAL FISHERY. Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery for all of Zone 6 will run 6am Monday, June 22nd to 6pm Wednesday, June 24th. The Tribes will consider additional commercial gillnet fishing at a later time. For Zone 6 Platform and Hook and Line Fishery Fish caught after 6am Monday, June 22nd may be sold commercially until further notice. All other Regulations for the ongoing Zone 6 platform and hook and line fishery remain unchanged.