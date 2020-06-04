Calendar for Fri., Jun. 4, 2020

On the Senior Wellness program menu today: Beef Stew with Dinner Rolls. Seniors can pick up meals or have them delivered between 11am and 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. To sign up – call them this morning at 541-553-3313.

Temporary repairs have been completed on the Schoolie Water System. Those on the Schoolie System do still have a boil water order in effect. Anyone on the Schoolie Water System needs to bring tap water to a rolling boil for three minutes OR used bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food.

The 509J school district Emergency Closure Meals Program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays. The program will continue on the same schedule through the month of June. On July 1st thru August 31st 509J will switch over to the Summer Meals Program. and then will has been extended to run through August 31st. The schedule will change on July First.

Warm Springs Tribal Government offices will begin a phased in return to operations. 25% of employees who have been on administrative leave will return next Monday June 8th. Each subsequent Monday another 25% of workers will phase back in.

Warm Springs Housing Authority has received funding for privately owned Senior Home emergency repairs. Each home owner can receive a one-time emergency home repair not to exceed $3,000. Applications will be accepted this month. Applications can be picked up at WSHA or emailed by request. Each application must be fully completed including all income verifications and returned to Housing no later than June 30th. This is limited funding so only the completed applications will be screened and prioritized for health and safety issues.

The Jefferson County 509J School District Indian Education Formula Grant program is surveying Native Families in the district right now. It’s a chance for you to give your input. You can find the survey online at the school district website or the Spilyay Tymoo Website at W S News dot ORG

Indian Head Casino will reopen next Thursday June 11th with limited occupancy and other modifications to protect from the spread of COVID-19. Casino hours will be 10am – 2am and Face Masks will be required. Take-out food will be available with the Cottonwood Restaurant offering curbside pick-up.

The Warm Springs Work Experience Development Department is not accepting any more inquiries for the Constructions Trades Online Training class. If you have made contact regarding the class but have not done an intake yet – please text Melinda Poitra at 541-460-1245 with your name and contact information or else email her at melinda.poitra@wstribes.org

Warm Springs Higher Education reminds Tribal Members that the deadline for the Tribal Scholarship requirements and applications is July 1st. If you have questions or need assistance you can contact Carroll Dick by email at carroll.dick@wstribes.org. When the Higher Education office reopens on June 8th you can also call her at 541-553-3311. More information and the scholarship application is available online at the Spilyay Tymoo Website at W S News dot org.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days and all associated activities are cancelled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pi-Ume-Sha was scheduled for June 26 th thru the 28 th .

The Warm Springs 4th of July Parade, Community BBQ and Family Games are all cancelled. The Big Fireworks display will take place but families and individuals are asked to social distance to watch the show.

The Census is about Money, Power, and Representation for our Natives peoples. Join We Count Oregon and KWSO, next Tuesday, June 9th from noon-1pm for a Census & Sovereignty Livestream. Tune in to the broadcast or register for the event via the We Count Oregon’s Facebook page.

Please take time today, if you have not already done so, to complete your 2020 Census Questionnaire. You can send back the paper form by mail or do it online. The Warm Springs community has historically been undercounted by the Census. Do your part to make sure we all let the census know that we are here and WE COUNT!