KWSO News for Fri., Jun. 5, 2020

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs reported in their COVID-19 update yesterday that there have now been 46 positive cases of COVID-19 on the reservation. 17 people have recovered – and so we are left with 29 active cases of coronavirus in Warm Springs. There are 2 hospitalizations. Since Memorial Day weekend the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center has done 298 Covid-19 tests – which make up almost half the number of total tests since the pandemic began. Testing is a result of those who report symptoms or contact with someone who has Covid-19 plus random surveillance testing continues.

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 remains at 159, the Oregon Health Authority reported yesterday morning. They reported 76 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 4,474.

New data from Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center shows Oregon is 49th in the nation in the rate of residents tested for COVID-19, testing fewer people per capita than all other states but Idaho. According to Willamette Week – The university presented its numbers June 3 in terms of tests per 100,000 of population. Oregon’s rate is 3261 tests per one hundred thousand… Rhode Island is more than 15 thousand per one hundred thousand. California is at 5,388 per 100,000.

The stay at home order was designed to allow hospitals to gather supplies to ensure capacity for patient care and for Health Departments and Agencies to ramp up their ability to do contact tracing and work with community members. The Stay at Home order also allowed people to distance themselves from chance encounters with coronavirus. Because Phase 1 reopening of businesses may have sent a message that COVID-19 was gone or was going away – many people have become lax in following safety measures to protect themselves. The virus is still very dangerous and it still poses a great threat. Please continue to wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing, limit gatherings to your immediate household and stay home except for essential trips for medical needs, work or food shopping. Remember you may not get sick when you contract COVID-19 but you can spread it to others – so continue to practice all safety measures.

Gov. Kate Brown has approved 26 counties to implement Oregon’s phase 2 reopening plan from coronavirus restrictions, which allows for pools to open, loosens restaurant restrictions and expands gathering sizes. These counties approved Thursday will begin phase 2 between Friday and Monday. Oregon’s largest county, Multnomah, remains in the baseline phase. However, county officials said they plan to submit an application for phase 1 Friday. In order to enter phase 2, counties must meet Oregon’s safety and preparedness prerequisites for reopening and have been in the initial phase for at least 21 days. In Oregon there are 14 counties approved for Phase 2 reopening today including Wasco County. Tomorrow 11 more counties can move to Phase 2 including Crook County. Jefferson and Deschutes counties remain in the Phase 1 with their plans still under review.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office and Oregon State Police arrested a Homicide Suspect yesterday. Charina Jeanette Owen, 36, of Culver, also known as Charina Jeanette Mathews, was arrested for Murder in the Second Degree, and other charges in connection with the death of an individual who was found at the corner of SW Bear Drive and Hwy 361 in Madras on May 7th. Owen will appear in Jefferson County Circuit Court this morning at 11:30.

The end of the school year arrived yesterday for students in the Jefferson County 509J school district. This spring will be remembered for school closures, distance learning, and a pause to everything “normal” for students and families. Also yesterday at the Warm Springs K – 8 Academy an 8th grade car parade was held to recognize the 8th grade class that will be moving on to High School in the fall. Congratulations to these students from the K8 who are now 9th graders!