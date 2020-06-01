Calendar for Tue., Jun. 2, 2020

Tribal Council will meet today to discuss CARES act spending and review recommendations from the COVID-19 Response Team for the reopening of Tribal Offices.

Tribal Social Services – is open weekdays 8am to noon. For Social Services or to make an appointment for Commodities, you can call 541-553-3422

Warm Springs Housing Authority is open 10am – 2pm Monday thru Friday.

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise has their drive through window and ATM area open weekdays from 10am until 2pm. During that time they can take payments and cash checks in the drive through.

Warm Springs Sanitation is back on their regular schedule this week. They remind everyone to please place your totes out the night before your scheduled pick up as drivers start early in the morning. If you can also check on elders or anyone who might have difficulty moving their totes – that would be a great way to help out.

509J Distance Learning packets are out today – online at the school district website and also at the youth meal sites. Meals are served weekdays to youth 1 – 18 years of age. The meal program is going to run through August 31st. Kids can pick up meals:

9:30-10:30am at Madras High School, Bridges High School, Metolius Elementary and the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy.

at 9:30 by St Patrick’s Catholic Church

at 10:15 at Tops Trailer Park

at 10:45 in the 97-Mart parking lot

at 9:30 in West Hills at Poosh & in Upper Dry Creek –

at 10:00 at the Tenino Apartments & in Sunnyside –

at 10:30 at the Trailer Court and at Wolfe Point

at 11:00 at the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets

at 11:15 at the Seekseequa Fire Hall

at 11:40 at the Simnasho Longhouse

and at 12:25 at the Sidwalter Fire Hall at 12:25

Warm Springs Construction is paving the Sunnyside road and Pedestrian Path Way project so the road is closed from the Upper Dry Creek – Sunnyside intersection to Tmsh street.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy will have an 8th grade car parade on this Thursday June 4th at the school. Families with their students will drive around the school and be cheered on by K8 teachers and staff. Wearing masks and social distancing are required. There will be stops for certificates and gifts but everyone will need to remain in their car. The event gets underway at 1pm this Thursday. Lineup is in the back parking lot and the bus driveway. The parade will wrap around the back of the school

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there. For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Warm Springs Higher Education reminds Tribal Members that the deadline for the Tribal Scholarship requirements and applications is July 1st. If you have questions or need assistance you can contact Carroll Dick by email at carroll.dick@wstribes.org. When the Higher Education office reopens on June 8th you can also call her at 541-553-3311. More information and the scholarship application is available online at the Spilyay Tymoo Website at W S News dot org.

Please take time today, if you have not already done so, to complete your 2020 Census Questionnaire. You can send back the paper form by mail or do it online. A reminder to “BE COUNTED WARM SPRINGS” from 91.9 FM KWSO!