KWSO News for Tue., Jun. 2, 2020

The Oregon Health Authority reported 59 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of yesterday morning bringing the state total to 4,302.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs reported yesterday that there are now 18 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with those individuals self-quarantining for a two week period. The 17 individuals previously confirmed to have COVID-19, have all recovered. So in all – there have been 35 positive cases of Covid-19 in Warm Springs since the pandemic began. Currently the Health & Wellness Center has 640 test kits available. In all, 515 tests have been conducted.

Yesterday morning at the Health & Wellness Center they also had to conduct some repairs and clean up from Saturday afternoon’s storm. Operations were soon up and running and continue with the same protocols in place for anyone going to the clinic.

Warm Springs Telecom was also effected by Saturday’s storm. Damaged tower equipment impacted customers in Sidwalter, Schoolie and Simnasho. 214 telephones were down along with internet service. By the end of the day Telecom reported 95% of the repairs were made. For customers still are having issues, unplug the power to your router and then wait 10-seconds before plugging it back in. If it still doesn’t work – give them a call

The National Weather Service is saying the storm that caused extensive damage in Culver and Metolious on Saturday afternoon was not a tornado but rather a thunderstorm with extreme straight line winds of up to 100 miles per hour. KTVZ reports a National Weather Service survey team from Pendleton was onsite Sunday to review the damage. They noted the extensive damage indicated “the prevalence of a divergent straight line wind pattern, rather than the circular convergent pattern associated with a tornado.”

All counties in Oregon with the exception of Multnomah county are operating under Phase 1 of the state’s coronavirus pandemic protocol. After 21 days in Phase 1, counties may be able to enter Phase 2 which is expected to further expand gathering size, allow some office work, plus begin to allow visitation to congregate care. Specifics are still being worked out and will be based on data collected in Phase 1.

Yesterday, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners submitted a letter to Governor Kate Brown requesting approval to move into Phase 2 of the Stay Home, Save Lives Executive Order. The requested date to move into Phase 2 is June 5th.