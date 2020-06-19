KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jun. 20, 2020

Warm Springs Housing Authority has received funding for privately owned Senior Home emergency repairs. Each home owner can receive a one-time emergency home repair not to exceed $3,000. Applications will be accepted this month. Applications can be picked up at WSHA or emailed by request. Each application must be fully completed including all income verifications and returned to Housing no later than June 30th. This is limited funding so only the completed applications will be screened and prioritized for health and safety issues.

Warm Springs Higher Education reminds Tribal Members that the deadline for the Tribal Scholarship requirements and applications is July 1st. If you have questions or need assistance you can contact Carroll Dick by email at carroll.dick@wstribes.org. When the Higher Education office reopens on June 8th you can also call her at 541-553-3311. More information and the scholarship application is available online at the Spilyay Tymoo Website at W S News dot org.

The YouthBuild fast-track education and job training program is recruiting Warm Springs youth for the next session, beginning in September. YouthBuild will hold its first information session virtually on Tuesday, June 23. After this, the sessions should be held in person at the YouthBuild center in Sisters. To schedule to participate in the June 23 virtual session, call Briana at 928-274-2128. The in-person sessions will then be on the following Tuesdays at YouthBuild in Sisters: July 21st and August 25th; and September 1st, 8th and 15th.

Registration has begun for COCC’s Summer Term for Adult Basic Skills Class. Due to Covid-19, clases will be offered through a combination of remote and online instruction. Essential Communication class will be Monday and Wednesday afternoons and Essentials of Math will be Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. To learn more and sign up email jjudd@cocc.edu or call the ABS office at: 541-504-2950

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days and all associated activities are cancelled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tune into KWSO next weekend and we will broadcast recordings from past year Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days.

The Museum At Warm Springs will reopen to the public on Tuesday, July 7. The Museum has been closed since April 1 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Museum’s reopening will be celebrated with a new exhibition titled, “The Path of Resilience,” which will featured will be beautifully beaded objects, woven treasures and various items selected from the Museum’s permanent collection and archives department. Admittance to the Museum’s main exhibition area will be limited to 10 people with no more than five in the gallery at one time. Visitation to the Museum Gift Shop will be limited to two people unless the visitors are in one car or unit.

A Victim Impact Panel will be held next Tuesday at the Warm Springs Baptist Church from 6-7:30pm. You can contact Sarah Frank for more information at 541-553-3205. The Victim Impact Panel is held the 4th Tuesday of each month. https://kwso.org/?p=12477

Please take time today, if you have not already done so, to complete your 2020 Census Questionnaire. You can send back the paper form by mail or do it online. Every 10 years – census results are used to provide data for many federally funded services. Please make sure your household is COUNTED.

Next Friday June 26th the Warm Springs Complete Count Committee will recognize people who have already participated in the 2020 census. If you have filled out the paper form and mailed it in or done the census online – you can pick up a thank you gift and lunch at the Community Center, the Simnasho Longhouse or the Seekseequa Fire Hall. This will be drive through style and everyone is encouraged to wear masks. That’s next Friday 11am to 2pm.