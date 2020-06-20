KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jun. 21, 2020

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days and all associated activities are cancelled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pi-Ume-Sha was scheduled for June 26th thru the 28th. Next weekend KWSO will air previous years broadcasts of Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days so tune in.

Warm Springs Tribal Council will be distributing Gift Bags to commemorate the signing of the Treaty of 1855, Thursday, June 25th starting at 10am outside their offices at the Tribal Administration Building. Tribal Members are asked to drive up to receive a gift bag. Face masks are required. Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days in Warm Springs and all associated activities are cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Victim Impact Panel will be held this Tuesday at the Warm Springs Baptist Church from 6-7:30pm. You can contact Sarah Frank for more information at 541-553-3205. The Victim Impact Panel is held the 4th Tuesday of each month. https://kwso.org/?p=12477

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center, located on campus next to the courthouse, is offering limited physical therapy and acupuncture services. They are open 8am to 5pm Monday thru Friday. Appointments required. You can call 541-777-2663 to learn more.

The theme of the Jefferson County Library Summer Reading Program this year is “Imagine Your Story!” On Monday, Summer Reading Program kids are distributed at the 509-J Free Meal Sites. The kits will contain a book or craft kits. Learn more ONLINE at JCLD dot ORG

Please take time today, if you have not already done so, to complete your 2020 Census Questionnaire. You can send back the paper form by mail or do it online. The Warm Springs community has historically been undercounted by the Census. Do your part to make sure we all let the census know that we are here and WE COUNT

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Repeated shaking with chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, New loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and range from mild symptoms to severe illness.

Warm Springs Higher Education reminds Tribal Members that the deadline for the Tribal Scholarship requirements and applications is July 1st. If you have questions or need assistance you can contact Carroll Dick by email at carroll.dick@wstribes.org. When the Higher Education office reopens on June 8th you can also call her at 541-553-3311. More information and the scholarship application is available online at the Spilyay Tymoo Website at W S News dot org.

The Native American Finance Officers Association is offering career prep and personal finance skills for free this summer. Career Basics is a free online program for Native you and young professionals ages 18-26. To learn more – email EDUCATION AT N A F O A dot ORG education@nafoa.org.

Warm Springs Sanitation reminds residents to place your tote at the road the night before your scheduled pick up as they get an early start.