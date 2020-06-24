KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jun. 25, 2020

The 509J school district Emergency Closure Meal Program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays. Meals are available at the Warm Springs K8 from 9:30-10:30 along with remote route deliveries beginning at 9:30. The Summer Meals Program begins July 1st.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days and all associated activities are cancelled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Warm Springs Tribal Council will be distributing Gift Bags to commemorate the 165th year since the signing of the Treaty of 1855, today starting at 10am at the Tribal Administration Building. This is first come, first serve with Tribal Members asked to drive up to receive a gift bag. Face masks are required.

Tribal Employees are working however there remains limited access to most Tribal offices due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Please call ahead if you have business to do – to make an appointment. Facemasks and temperature checks are required at all Tribal Offices.

A reminder to those who signed up for free vegetable kits from the Warm Springs Community Action Team and the Sisters Seed to Table project – – vegetables will be available for pick up outside the WSCAT today starting at 11am. This effort is to provide more fresh produce options to the community, encourage food sovereignty and support Tribal agriculture development.

The Jefferson County Library’s Summer Reading Program theme this year is “Imagine Your Story” and let your imagination soar! Reading is a great summer pastime and if you keep track of the books you read – you qualify for prizes. Learn more ONLINE at JCLD dot ORG

Warm Springs Managed Care is open for services to the community with referrals being processed for all priorities. Although their office is not accessible to the community at this time – bills can be dropped off at the front gate for Managed Care. If you have any questions or concerns call (541) 553-4949 or email managedcare@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs Work Experience and Development Department is offering Student Summer Work to high school students and college students, Students must be age 14 at day of application up to age 24. You can learn more by calling 541-553-3324 or visit the Spilyay Tymoo Website at WS News dot org for additional details.

If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the Warm Springs I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

To protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

practice social distancing by staying home or staying at least six feet away from people not from your household

keep kids home

go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work

do not gather in groups

use phone and video to connect with people instead of in person meet ups

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

The next edition of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper will be out next Wednesday. The deadline for items to be published is tomorrow. Contact Editor Dave McMechan if you want to submit something. david.mcmechan@wstribes.org

If you or someone you care about is currently experiencing homelessness in the community of Warm Springs please make contact with folks who provide assistance to the homeless including Buffy Hurtado at 541-615-0141. They are seeking donations for distribution. Items like Tents and/or Tarps for shelter, Sleeping bags and/or Blankets & Personal Care Items are suggested. More details and additional contact information can be found on the Spilyay Tymoo Website

If you have done your census or if you get it done by tomorrow – there is a Warm Springs Complete Count Committee thank you gift drive thru and BBQ tomorrow from 11am – 2pm at the Community Center, Seekseequa Fire Hall and Simnasho Longhouse. There will be some opportunity to do your census online on the spot, as well.