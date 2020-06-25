Agency Water System Boil Water Notice in Effect

June 25, 2020

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for the Agency Water System.

This includes: Campus, Greeley Heights, Elliot Heights, the Trail Court, Senior Housing, Tenino Apartments, Tenino Valley, West Hills, Miller Heights, The Highway 26 Corridor (including: Indian Head Casino, Composite Products, the Museum at Warm Springs and Eagle Crossing), also Upper Dry Creek, the Industrial Park, Sunnyside, Wolfe Point and Kah-Nee-Ta.

The Shitike Creek Crossing temporary fix cannot keep up with the volume of water usage of the Agency area.

The notice means you need to bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for three minutes, and cool before using for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food.

OR USE BOTTLED WATER.