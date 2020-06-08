KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jun. 9, 2020

The Census is about Money, Power, and Representation for our Natives peoples. Join We Count Oregon and KWSO, today from noon-1pm for a Census & Sovereignty Livestream. Tune in to the broadcast or REGISTER for the event via the We Count Oregon’s Facebook page.

The 509J school district Emergency Closure Meal Program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays. The program will continue on the same schedule through the month of June. July 1st thru August 31st 509J they will switch over to the Summer Meals Program.

Temporary repairs have been completed on the Schoolie Water System. Those on the Schoolie System do still have a boil water order in effect. Anyone on the Schoolie Water System needs to bring tap water to a rolling boil for three minutes OR used bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there. For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey is looking for input on priorities, preferences, and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ natural resources for the IRMP Revision. You can do the survey online. For the link – see today’s community calendar posted at KWSO dot ORG.

Madras High School and Bridges High School modified graduation is scheduled for Saturday June 13th at Madras High School between the PAC and the stadium. Graduates and their families will share a vehicle to drive up and receive a diploma.

Warm Springs Housing Authority has received funding for privately owned Senior Home emergency repairs. Each home owner can receive a one-time emergency home repair not to exceed $3,000. Applications will be accepted this month. Applications can be picked up at WSHA or emailed by request. Each application must be fully completed including all income verifications and returned to Housing no later than June 30th. This is limited funding so only the completed applications will be screened and prioritized for health and safety issues.

Due to the small predicted return of spring chinook to the Deschutes river – the Off Reservation Fish and Wildlife Committee has decided to limit the fishery at Sherars Falls. Fishing will be open from dawn until dusk each week from Thursday to Saturday through June 30th. Wild fish must be released.

Warm Springs Public Safety offers an anonymous tip line that you can call 24 hours a day. If you have a concern or information related to a theft or other crime call 541-553-2202.

Please take time today, if you have not already done so, to complete your 2020 Census Questionnaire. You can send back the paper form by mail or do it online. A reminder to “BE COUNTED WARM SPRINGS!”