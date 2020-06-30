KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jul. 1, 2020

Tribal Employees are working however there remains limited access to most Tribal offices due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Please call ahead if you have business to do – to make an appointment. Facemasks and temperature checks are required at all Tribal Offices.

If you need Social Security Assistance in Warm Springs you need to schedule an appointment by calling 541-553-4955 between 8 am and 4:45 pm Monday thru Friday. Leave a message if there is no answer. Their office is in the Family Resource Center which is currently under renovations so no walk in assistance is available at this time.

The 509J school district Meal Program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays through the summer. Meal distribution takes place Monday thru Friday 9:30-10:30 at the Warm Springs K8. Delivery also goes out to pick up points in outlying areas.

The Jefferson County Library’s Summer Reading Program theme this year is “Imagine Your Story” and let your imagination soar! Reading is a great summer pastime and if you keep track of the books you read – you qualify for prizes. Learn more ONLINE at JCLD dot ORG.

Starting today on KWSO – our Eagle News segment at 7:10 each weekday morning will feature a story in support of the Summer Reading Program.

On the Senior Wellness program menu today: Spaghetti with sautéed Zucchini.

Seniors can pick up meals or have them delivered between 11am and 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. To sign up – call them this morning at 541-553-3313.

Face coverings in indoor public spaces are now required across Oregon. The guidance applies to businesses and members of the public visiting indoor public spaces.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they are closed until 1pm for services. Remember to call ahead if you plan on going there. For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Repeated shaking with chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, New loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and range from mild symptoms to severe illness.

Warm Springs Sanitation will do the Friday trash pick-up routes this Thursday due to the 4th of July Holiday. People who normally have their totes out Thursday night (for Friday pick up) will need to set them out on the road on Wednesday evening so they can be picked up Thursday morning.

Starting today – Warm Springs WIC participants can get “farmers’ market vouchers” to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at farmers’ markets across the state. WIC will be scheduling several drive-through events at the Agency Longhouse throughout the month of July. Farmer’s market vouchers will be first-come, first-serve. To learn more you can call the new WIC coordinator, Kathleen Boxx, at 541-553-2460.

The Movin’ Mountains exercise and weight loss program has been extended for 2 months. Final weigh-ins are now scheduled for July 9th through the 11th. Contact Carolyn Harvey at Jefferson County Health is you have any questions.

The new edition of the Spilyay Tymoo is out today. The Warm Springs Tribal Newspaper is sent to Tribal Members. You can also read each issue online at W S News Dot ORG