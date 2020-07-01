KWSO News for Wed., Jul. 1, 2020

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Covid-19 update Tuesday reported 2 more positive cases of Covid-19 on the reservation. There have been 74 positive cases. 53 of those individuals have recovered. 1077 tests have been conducted at the Health and Wellness Center since testing began. There were 34 tests pending at the end of yesterday.

COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 207, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Tuesday. OHA reported 181 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 8,656.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is once again warning citizens about a phone scam that is making the rounds in the county. The scam is commonly known as “phone spoofing” or “caller ID spoofing.” Several recent instances of “phone spoofing” that have been reported involve a scammer calling from what appears to be Jefferson County’s main phone number of (541) 475-6520 and impersonating a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office employee in an attempt to get money. In each instance, the scammer claimed that he worked for the Sheriff’s Office and that he needed to collect money or a warrant would be issued for their arrest. Undersheriff Marc Heckathorn reminds folks that they do not ever contact people over the phone to tell them to pay a fee or face arrest. If you do get one of these calls, hang up. Never give out any financial information – if you did not initiate the call.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has extended the COVID-19 state of emergency for 60 days. Brown said in a news release Tuesday there have been over 8,600 coronavirus cases in the state, with over a quarter of those identified in the past two weeks. Earlier this week she mandated mask wearing for people throughout the state starting Wednesday to slow the spread of the disease. The state of emergency declaration is the legal underpinning for the executive orders Brown has issued throughout the pandemic. Extending the state of emergency declaration allows those orders to stay in effect. The emergency proclamation will now last through Sept. 4.

As Oregonians prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with families and friends, the Oregon Health Authority reminds all Oregonians to “evaluate before you celebrate.” COVID-19 cases are surging throughout Oregon since the state began its phased reopening. Recent modeling suggests the virus is continuing to spread rapidly in all age groups, according to OHA. Health officials urge Oregonians to remember that phased reopening is not a return to business as usual. This means physical distancing, wearing face coverings, and frequent hand washing are still a regular part of our life. The safest choice this holiday is to celebrate at home.