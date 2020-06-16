KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jun. 17, 2020

On the Senior Wellness program menu today: Grilled Steaks, scallop potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower. Seniors can pick up meals or have them delivered between 11am and 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. To sign up – call them this morning at 541-553-3313.

June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month. Possible Indicators of Elder Verbal Abuse are: humiliating, insulting, or threatening language being used by caregiver. An elder being extremely withdrawn and non-responsive or non-communicative. There can be subtle signs of intimidation – deferring questions to caregiver/abuser instead of answering questions directly. For more information or to report Elder Abuse you can call Oregon DHS at 1-855-503-7233, the Warm Springs Police Department at 541-553-1171 or Victims of Crime Services at 541-553-2293.

The High Desert Museum will reopen to the public today and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Face coverings will be required for visitors and staff. To help maintain new capacity limits – they ask folks to purchase tickets in advance for timed entry. Some walk-ins will be admitted but you may need to wait in your vehicle if the visitor number gets to capacity. More information is available at HIGH DESERT MUSEUM DOT ORG.

The new edition of the Spilyay Tymoo is out today. The Warm Springs Tribal Newspaper is sent to Tribal Members. You can also read each issue online at W S News Dot ORG

Indian Head Casino will reopen with modified operations on tomorrow morning. There will be one entrance by the Cottonwood and face coverings will be required. The restaurant will offer “to go” food with curbside pick up available.

Please take time today, if you have not already done so, to complete your 2020 Census Questionnaire. Census results are used to provide data for many federally funded services. Please make sure your household is COUNTED. This Friday and Next Friday the Warm Springs Complete Count Committee will have a drive thru recognition for those who have done the Census for their household. If you have filled out the paper form and mailed it in or done the census online – you can pick up a thank you gift and lunch. The Census Thank You events will be from 11am – 2pm in the parking lots at the Community Center, the Simnasho Longhouse or the Seekseequa Fire Hall. One item per household.

Warm Springs Sanitation reminds residents to place your tote at the road the night before your scheduled pick up as they get an early start.

Warm Springs Public Safety offers an anonymous tip line that you can call 24 hours a day. If you have a concern or information related to a theft or other crime call 541-553-2202.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days and all associated activities are cancelled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.