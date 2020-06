A Victim Impact Panel will be held on Tuesday June 23rd at the Warm Springs Baptist Church from 6-7:30pm. Due to Covid-19 all participants will be screened at the door, must wear a mask & practice social distancing. You can contact Sarah Frank for more information at 541-553-3205 or sarah.frank@wstribes.org. The Victim Impact Panel is held the 4th Tuesday of each month.

Victims Impact Panel 2020 schedule