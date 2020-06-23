KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jun. 24, 2020

On the Senior Wellness program menu today: Baked Salmon with brown rice pilaf and carrots. Seniors can pick up meals or have them delivered between 11am and 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. To sign up – call them this morning at 541-553-3313.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they are closed until 1pm for services. Remember to call ahead if you plan on going there. For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Repeated shaking with chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, New loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and range from mild symptoms to severe illness

The Branch of Natural Resources reminds the community that they require appointments for any and all business that needs to be conducted. You can call 541-553-8200 to set up an appointment. All precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are in place including the use of a face covering when at Natural Resources.

Tribal Employees are working however there remains limited access to most Tribal offices due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Please call ahead if you have business to do – to make an appointment. Facemasks and temperature checks are required at all Tribal Offices.

Warm Springs Tribal Council will be distributing Gift Bags to commemorate the signing of the Treaty of 1855, tomorrow starting at 10am outside their offices at the Tribal Administration Building. Tribal Members are asked to drive up to receive a gift bag. Face masks are required. Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days in Warm Springs and all associated activities are cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In July – Warm Springs WIC participants can get “farmers’ market vouchers” to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at farmers’ markets across the state. Along with the vouchers, WIC participants will receive a reusable shopping bag, a nutrition and cooking information pamphlet, and the 2020 Farmers’ Market Guidebook. In order to maintain social distancing while distributing our farmers’ market packets, Warm Springs’ WIC will be scheduling several drive-through events at the Agency Longhouse throughout the month of July. Farmer’s market vouchers will be first-come, first-serve. To learn more you can call the new WIC coordinator, Kathleen Boxx, at 541-553-2460.

The Four Columbia River Tribes have set the 2020 SUMMER SEASON TRIBAL FISHERY. Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery for all of Zone 6 will run 6am Monday, June 22nd to 6pm Wednesday, June 24th. The Tribes will consider additional commercial gillnet fishing at a later time. For Zone 6 Platform and Hook and Line Fishery Fish caught after 6am Monday, June 22nd may be sold commercially until further notice. All other Regulations for the ongoing Zone 6 platform and hook and line fishery remain unchanged.

June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month. Possible Indicators of Elder Abandonment, Seclusion or Restraint is when an elder reports not being allowed to see or speak with people who they would reasonably see or speak with. Another sign is that the elder is not allowed to use the telephone or pick up or send mail. Sometimes an elder will report that they have been abandoned. For more information or to report Elder Abuse you can call Oregon DHS at 1-855-503-7233, the Warm Springs Police Department at 541-553-1171 or Victims of Crime Services at 541-553-2293.

Warm Springs Housing Authority has received funding for privately owned Senior Home emergency repairs. Each home owner can receive a one-time emergency home repair not to exceed $3,000. Applications will be accepted this month. Applications can be picked up at WSHA or emailed by request. Each application must be fully completed including all income verifications and returned to Housing no later than June 30th. This is limited funding so only the completed applications will be screened and prioritized for health and safety issues.

The Native American Finance Officers Association is offering career prep and personal finance skills for free this summer. Career Basics is a free online program for Native you and young professionals ages 18-26. To learn more – email EDUCATION AT N A F O A dot ORG education@nafoa.org.