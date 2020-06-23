KWSO News for Tue., Jun. 23, 2020

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Covid-19 update Monday evening reported that the number of total cases of COVID-19 remained unchanged at 55 for the reservation. Of that – 42 people have recovered. 899 tests have been done in all at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 192. The Oregon Health Authority early yesterday reported 146 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 7,083.

The Warm Springs Health and Human Services Branch will provide a Day Shelter for the homeless on days when the outside temperature exceeds 80 degrees. The Shelter will be open 10:00 AM – 4:00 P.M., Monday – Friday. The Shelter will not be open on Saturday, Sunday, or Tribal holidays. There shelter is located at 1112 Wasco Street. All persons entering will be screened for temperature and be required to wear a face mask at all times. The day shelter is a tobacco, alcohol and drug free facility and no food or beverages other than water will be allowed inside.

Fireworks stands in Oregon begin opening today. People are reminded to that all fireworks need to be used and disposed of properly. The Oregon Fire Marshal encourages everyone to practice the four Bs of safe fireworks use: Be prepared before lighting fireworks: keep water available by using a garden hose or bucket. Be safe when lighting fireworks: keep children and pets away from fireworks. Be responsible after lighting fireworks: never relight a dud. Wait 15 to 20 minutes then soak it in a bucket of water before disposal. And, Be aware: use only legal fireworks and use them only in legal places.

Central Oregon’s heatwave today will bring temperatures near 100 degrees in some places. While it is expected to cool down some the rest of the week, the forecast shows we have more 90+ degree days ahead next week. It is important for people to take some precautions in the heat. Stay hydrated, leave the strenuous outdoor work to the early mornings and evenings. Make sure to check on family or friends who do not have air conditioning. And, make sure your pets have enough water and are never left in cars, even with the windows down.