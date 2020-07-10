KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jul. 11, 2020

The Movin’ Mountains program final weight ins and measurements are today 8 til 3 at the Jefferson County Public Health Department using Covid-19 guidelines. That means wearing a mask, and having your temperature taken. The weight loss and fitness program was extended through this week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boil Water Order Remains in effect for the Agency Water System. A water main break near Shitike Creek will take time to repair. In the meantime everyone in the Agency System needs to boil water for drinking or making food or else use bottled water. Everyone in the community needs to limit water use to essential activities like boiling for use and flushing toilets. The water distribution system is struggling to fill water tanks and so less water use helps to maintain those reserves.

Drinking water distribution continues daily from 10am – 4pm at the old Elementary School. Showers are also available 6am – 9pm at the old Elementary School. Donations of bottled water, nonperishable food items, hygiene products like soap and shampoo and towels can be dropped off at the old Warm Springs Elementary Library.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Members can learn more about the Tribes’ CARES Program and download an application at the TRIBAL WEBSITE . Applications will be accepted until the start of August and then again in the fall for October.

OPB offers free digital TV channels in Warm Springs. Channels 3.1, 3.2 & 3.3 are available in the Agency and Sunnyside areas. If you have a digital TV – all you need is an antenna.

Neighbor Impact is offering rent relief programs funded by CARES funding to rental assistance, housing stabilization and mortgage assistance. If you have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and are unable to pay your rent you may qualify for assistance if you live in Crook, Deschutes or Jefferson County or on the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Reservation. Check your eligibility online at Neighbor Impact’s Rent Relief page on their website at neighbor impact dot org. https://www.neighborimpact.org/covid-rent-relief/

If you haven’t already completed the 2020 census for your household – please do it today. Every 10 years – census results are used to provide data for many federally funded services. Complete the 2020 Census Questionnaire online at MY 2020 CENSUS DOT GOV