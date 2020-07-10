KWSO Calendar for Fri. , Jul, 10, 2020

On the Senior Wellness program menu today: Turkey wraps with cucumber wedges and coleslaw. Seniors can pick up meals or have them delivered between 11am and 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. To sign up – call them this morning at 541-553-3313.

Warm Springs Sanitation reports that garbage pick up is suspended until repairs are made to the garbage truck. Community members are asked to check on elders and disabled family members to assist them by taking their garbage to the landfill.

The Boil Water Order Remains in effect for the Agency Water System. A water main break near Shitike Creek will take time to repair. In the meantime everyone in the Agency System needs to boil water for drinking or making food or else use bottled water. Everyone in the community needs to limit water use to essential activities like boiling for use and flushing toilets. The water distribution system is struggling to fill water tanks and so less water use helps to maintain those reserves.

Drinking water distribution continues daily from 10am – 4pm at the old Elementary School. Showers are also available 6am – 9pm at the old Elementary School. Donations of bottled water, non perishable food items, hygiene products like soap and shampoo and towels can be dropped off at the old Warm Springs Elementary Library.

Mt Hood Meadows has drinking water available for Warm Springs Tribal Members. Bring your own containers to fill up. The water is available at Mt. Hood Meadows’ old vehicle shop located on south side of the parking lot at the main base area. There is a sign in front of the water station. You can fill containers between 8am and 5pm Monday thru Friday.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Members can learn more about the Tribes’ CARES Program and download an application at the TRIBAL WEBSITE . Applications will be accepted until the start of August and then again in the fall for October.

Tribal Employees are working however there remains limited access to most Tribal offices due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Please call ahead if you have business to do – to make an appointment. Facemasks and temperature checks are required at all Tribal Offices.

Face coverings in indoor public spaces are now required across Oregon. The guidance applies to businesses and members of the public visiting indoor public spaces.

Indian Head Casino is closed due to staffing issues. You can check their website where they will post a reopening date – once that is determined.

To protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

practice social distancing by staying home or staying at least six feet away from people not from your household

keep kids home

go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work

do not gather in groups

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the Warm Springs I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

If you missed any of our Distance Learning Eagle News segments this spring – you can hear the Eagle News Podcast on our website at kwso dot org. Click on “Eagle News.” If you want to catch our Summer Reading stories – go to our website and click on the storybook cover.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for the following board positions: TERO has 1 Tribal Member position, Ventures has 2 positions, Credit has 3 positions, Telecom has 2 non-member positions, Water board has 1 position and Warm Springs Housing Authority has 2 positions. There is also a vacancy on the Warm Springs Court of Appeals. The deadline to apply is August 3rd. Submit a letter of interest and resume to the office of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Secretary-Treasurer/CEO.

Please take time today, if you have not already done so, to complete your 2020 Census Questionnaire. You can send back the paper form by mail or do it online. Every 10 years – census results are used to provide data for many federally funded services. Please make sure your household is COUNTED.