KWSO News Covid-19 Update 7/16/20

This afternoon’s Covid-19 COMMUNITY UPDATE from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs reported 3 new cases of Covid-19 bringing the total cases for the Warm Springs Reservation to 110 since testing began.

84 people have recovered. 1491 tests have been done with 66 tests still pending.

Testing inventory includes 199 State test kits (which are taking 24-48 hours for results) and 226 ABBOTT (Rapid) test kits. The Health & Wellness Center has the capacity to do 20-22 of those ABBOTT tests, onsite, per day.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center continues to test patients with symptoms or who have been in close contact with a positive case of Covid-19. There is also random surveillance testing of high-risk community members, health care providers and first responders. Additionally there is broader surveillance testing of Tribal Employees.

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 249 according to the Oregon Health Authority’s report released early today. They reported 437 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 today bringing the state total to 13,509.

This was another record number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19. The rise is attributed to the spread of COVID-19 from social gatherings and sporadic spread. Worksite outbreaks and long-term care facility outbreaks are also contributing to the increase in cases.

COVID-19 is spreading more among social activities involving groups of younger people. Consider the risk of the activities you choose and follow the statewide requirements on social gatherings, face coverings, and physical distancing. It will take everyone’s efforts to flatten the curve.