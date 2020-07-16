Calendar for Fri., Jul. 17, 2020

On the Senior Wellness program menu today: BBQ Pork Sandwiches with Cole Slaw and Egg Plant Fries. Seniors can pick up meals or have them delivered between 11am and 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. To sign up – call them this morning at 541-553-3313.

The Warm Springs Student Summer Work Program has been cancelled until further notice. The decision was made due to the coronavirus pandemic and out of concern for youth safety and health. Students can contact the WEDD/WIOA office with any questions – 541-553-3324 or email melinda.poitra@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for the following board positions: TERO has 1 Tribal Member position, Ventures has 2 positions, Credit has 3 positions, Telecom has 2 non-member positions, Water board has 1 position and Warm Springs Housing Authority has 2 positions. There is also a vacancy on the Warm Springs Court of Appeals. The deadline to apply is August 3rd. Submit a letter of interest and resume to the office of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Secretary-Treasurer/CEO.

Drinking water distribution continues daily from 10am – 4pm at the old Elementary School. Showers are also available 6am – 9pm at the old Elementary . Donations of bottled water, non perishable food items, soap, shampoo and towels can be dropped off at the old Warm Springs Elementary Library.

The Early Childhood Education Center is open for preschool and older children however child care for kids younger than 3 is closed until the Boil Water Order is lifted.

A day shelter is being provided for the homeless on days when the outside temperature exceeds 80 degrees. The shelter is open 10am – 4pm Monday thru Friday. There is a single entry point at 1112 Wasco Street – the old Elementary Gym Building. All Covid-19 safety protocols are in place. This is a Tobacco, Alcohol and Drug Free Shelter.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Members can learn more about the Tribes’ CARES Program and download an application at the TRIBAL WEBSITE. Applications are being processed in the order they are received. All checks will be mailed so it’s important to make sure you have your correct, current mailing address on the application. Please do not call or email about your application status for a couple weeks after turning it in.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there. For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell.

Every household should complete a 2020 Census Questionnaire. You can do the Census online at MY2020CENSUS.GOV Historically, Warm Springs has been undercounted and that means less funding is available for things like roads, schools and health services. If you haven’t already completed the census for your household, please do it today!