Calendar for Mon., Jul. 27, 2020

Warm Springs Tribal Government Offices are closed to the public through at least August 4th to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Tribal Members and Tribal Employees are being asked to stay at home to slow the spread of Covid-19. For a list of contact information for tribal offices and programs, visit the tribal website.

Face coverings are required in Oregon in indoor public spaces and in outdoor public spaces where social distancing is not possible for anyone age 5 and older. The guidance applies to businesses and members of the public visiting public spaces.

Indian Head Casino is closed due to staffing issues. You can check their website where they will post a reopening date – once that is determined.

During the current shutdown Tribal Credit’s drive through window will open from 10 am to 2 pm, Mon-Fri (closed during the lunch hour 12-1) and the ATM will be available 10 am to 2 pm as well.

The Warm Springs Tribal Employment Rights Office – TERO, is recruiting Tribal members or other enrolled Indians for Highway or Bridge construction work. Skills surveys can be completed online at www.WSTERO.com. TERO clients may call to check-in and request to be referred to ODOT construction projects. At this time, you should call Mary at 541-675-5439 or Wendell 541-675-5477.

The Warm Springs cooling shelter is closed during the Tribal shutdown.

The Museum At Warm Springs is closed with a tentative reopening date of August 4th. For more information and updates, visit www.museumatwarmsprings.org and the Museum’s Facebook page.

Warm Springs Housing Authority will be open weekdays from 10am – 2pm during the current shutdown. They are allowing only one person in the lobby at a time and masks are required.

Due to the tribal shut down, Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is asking that any person who wants to speak to an advocate call Warm Springs Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request a call back. VOCS will be on call 24/7 until the Tribes reopen.

On the Senior Wellness program menu today: Tuna Casserole. Seniors can have meals delivered between 11am and 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. To sign up – call them this morning at 541-553-3313.

Drinking water distribution continues weekdays from 10am – 4pm at the old Elementary School. (Showers are also available 6am – 9pm at the old Elementary.) Each individual will receive ONE gallon of water. Exchanges for 5 gallon water jugs are allowed. The Emergency water distribution will no longer refill water jugs or gallons due to Covid19 to limit contact.

Drinking water distribution continues weekdays from 10am – 4pm at the old Elementary School. (Showers are also available 6am – 9pm at the old Elementary.) Each individual will receive ONE gallon of water. Exchanges for 5 gallon water jugs are allowed. The Emergency water distribution will no longer refill water jugs or gallons due to Covid19 to limit contact. The 509J school district Summer Meal Program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays through the summer. Meal distribution takes place Monday thru Friday 9:30-10:30 at the Warm Springs K8. Delivery goes out to pick up points in outlying areas as well.

The theme of the Jefferson County Library Summer Reading Program this year is “Imagine Your Story!” Learn more ONLINE

To protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying home

stay at least six feet away from people not from your household

keep kids home

go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work

do not gather in groups

don’t meet up with people you haven’t seen, give them a call or connect online

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

if you have tested positive for Covid-19 you must isolate yourself for at least 14 days. Public Health Nurses will call to check on you.

If you have had close contact with a positive case of Covid-19 you need to isolate yourself for 14 days and watch for any symptoms.

Every household should complete a 2020 Census Questionnaire. You can do the Census online at MY2020CENSUS.GOV Historically, Warm Springs has been undercounted and that means less funding is available for things like roads, schools and health services. If you haven’t already completed the census for your household, please do it today!