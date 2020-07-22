Calendar for Thu., Jul. 23, 2020

Warm Springs Tribal Government Offices are closed to the public through at least August 4th to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Tribal Members and Tribal Employees are being asked to stay at home to slow the spread of Covid-19. For a list of contact information for tribal offices and programs, visit the tribal website.

Face coverings are required in Oregon in indoor public spaces and in outdoor public spaces where social distancing is not possible. The guidance applies to businesses and members of the public visiting public spaces.

Indian Head Casino is closed due to staffing issues. You can check their website where they will post a reopening date – once that is determined.

The Warm Springs Tribal Employment Rights Office – TERO, is recruiting Tribal members or other enrolled Indians for Highway or Bridge construction work. Skills surveys can be completed online at www.WSTERO.com. TERO clients may call to check-in and request to be referred to ODOT construction projects. At this time, you should call Mary at 541-675-5439 or Wendell 541-675-5477.

The Warm Springs cooling shelter is closed during the Tribal shutdown.

The Museum At Warm Springs is closed with a tentative reopening date of August 4th. For more information and updates, visit www.museumatwarmsprings.org and the Museum’s Facebook page.

Warm Springs Housing Authority will be open weekdays from 10am – 2pm during the current shutdown. They are allowing only one person in the lobby at a time and masks are required.

If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell.



The Boil Water Order Remains in effect for the Agency Water System. A water main break near Shitike Creek will take time to repair. In the meantime everyone in the Agency System needs to boil water for drinking or making food or else use bottled water. Everyone in the community needs to limit water use to essential activities like boiling for use and flushing toilets. The water distribution system is struggling to fill water tanks and so using less water helps to maintain those reserves.

Drinking water distribution continues weekdays from 10am – 4pm at the old Elementary School. (Showers are also available 6am – 9pm at the old Elementary.) Each individual will receive ONE gallon of water. Exchanges for 5 gallon water jugs are allowed. The Emergency water distribution will no longer refill water jugs or gallons due to Covid19 to limit contact.

Due to the tribal shut down, Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is asking that any person who wants to speak to an advocate call Warm Springs Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request a call back. VOCS will be on call 24/7 until the Tribes reopen.

The 509J school district Summer Meal Program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays through the summer. Meal distribution takes place Monday thru Friday 9:30-10:30 at the Warm Springs K8. Delivery goes out to pick up points in outlying areas as well.

To vote in the November 3rd General Election in Oregon – you must be registered to vote by October 13th. Click HERE to register.

Please take time today, if you have not already done so, to complete your 2020 Census Questionnaire. Census results are used to determine how much funding local communities receive for key public services. Complete the 2020 Census Questionnaire, for your household, online at MY2020CENSUS.GOV