KWSO News Covid-19 Update 7/22/20

Today’s COMMUNITY COVID-19 UPDATE from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs reported an additional 5 cases of Covid-19 for a total of 143 cases on the reservation since testing began. 88 people have recovered.

There have been 1677 tests done at the Health and Wellness Center with 18 test results pending. 11 hospitalizations have been due to Covid-19 with 6 individuals have been discharged.

COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 269. The Oregon Health Authority offered their update early this morning. There are 299 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 15,139.

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 271, the Oregon Health Authority reported early today. There are 264 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 15,393.

Today, Governor Kate Brown announced several new measures to help suppress COVID-19 in Oregon and drive transmission rates back down, effective Friday, July 24.