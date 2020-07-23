Calendar Fri., Jul. 24, 2020

On the Senior Wellness program menu today: Indian Beef Tacos. Meals can delivered between 11am and 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. To sign up – call them this morning at 541-553-3313.

Warm Springs Tribal Government Offices are closed to the public through at least August 4th to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Tribal Members and Tribal Employees are being asked to stay at home to slow the spread of Covid-19. For a list of contact information for tribal offices and programs, visit the tribal website.

Face coverings are required in Oregon in indoor public spaces and in outdoor public spaces where social distancing is not possible. The guidance applies to businesses and members of the public visiting public spaces.

Indian Head Casino is closed due to staffing issues. You can check their website where they will post a reopening date – once that is determined.

During the current shutdown Tribal Credit’s drive through window will open from 10 am to 2 pm, Mon-Fri (closed during the lunch hour 12-1) and the ATM will be available 10 am to 2 pm as well.

The Warm Springs Tribal Employment Rights Office – TERO, is recruiting Tribal members or other enrolled Indians for Highway or Bridge construction work. Skills surveys can be completed online at www.WSTERO.com. TERO clients may call to check-in and request to be referred to ODOT construction projects. At this time, you should call Mary at 541-675-5439 or Wendell 541-675-5477.

The Warm Springs cooling shelter is closed during the Tribal shutdown.

The Museum At Warm Springs is closed with a tentative reopening date of August 4th. For more information and updates, visit www.museumatwarmsprings.org and the Museum’s Facebook page.

Warm Springs Housing Authority will be open weekdays from 10am – 2pm during the current shutdown. They are allowing only one person in the lobby at a time and masks are required.

Due to the tribal shut down, Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is asking that any person who wants to speak to an advocate call Warm Springs Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request a call back. VOCS will be on call 24/7 until the Tribes reopen.

If you are sick or feel you need to be seen by your medical provider, the Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic “Same Day Appointment” phone number is 541-553-2610. Option 1 takes you to the medical desk.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for the following board positions: TERO has 1 Tribal Member position, Ventures has 2 positions, Credit has 3 positions, Telecom has 2 non-member positions, Water board has 1 position and Warm Springs Housing Authority has 2 positions. There is also a vacancy on the Warm Springs Court of Appeals. The deadline to apply is August 3rd. Submit a letter of interest and resume to the office of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Secretary-Treasurer/CEO.

If you missed any of our Distance Learning Eagle News segments this spring – you can hear the Eagle News Podcast on our website and click on “Eagle News.” If you want to catch our Summer Reading stories – click on the storybook cover.

Every household should complete a 2020 Census Questionnaire. You can do the Census online at MY2020CENSUS.GOV Historically, Warm Springs has been undercounted and that means less funding is available for things like roads, schools and health services. If you haven’t already completed the census for your household, please do it today!