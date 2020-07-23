KWSO News Covid-19 Update 7/23/20

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs reported 4 more cases of Covid-19 in their afternoon COMMUNITY UPDATE today. There have been a total of 147 cases on the reservation since testing began. 92 people have recovered.

There have been 1730 tests done at the Health and Wellness Center with 47 test results pending. 14 hospitalizations have been due to Covid-19 with 7 individuals having been discharged.

Sadly, today’s Warm Springs Update includes one loss of life due to Covid-19.

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 273 according the the Oregon Health Authority. There were 331 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of early this morning, bringing the state total to 15,713.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION