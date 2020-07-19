Calendar Mon., Jul. 20, 2020

If anyone needs Social Security Assistance in Warm Springs, call 541-553-4955 for an appointment.

The 509J school district Summer Meal Program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays through the summer. Meal distribution takes place Monday thru Friday 9:30-10:30 at the Warm Springs K8. Delivery goes out to pick up points in outlying areas as well.

The theme of the Jefferson County Library Summer Reading Program this year is “Imagine Your Story!” On Monday, Summer Reading Program kids are distributed at the 509-J Free Meal Sites. The kits will contain a book or craft kits. Learn more ONLINE

Warm Springs Managed Care is open for services to the community with referrals being processed for all priorities. Although their office is not accessible to the community at this time – bills can be dropped off at the front gate for Managed Care. If you have any questions or concerns call (541) 553-4949 or email managedcare@wstribes.org.

Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda: an update from the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO. A look at the August agenda, travel delegations and a review of minutes. A Review of Draft Resolutions and an update from the COVID-19 response team. This afternoon – the Legislative update Call, Enrollments and a look at May and June financials.

The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council and regional partners have emergency grant funds for small businesses and non-profits impacted by the economic downturn caused by the spread of COVID-19. Eligible businesses and non-profits can receive from $2,500-$25,000 in grant funds, depending on number of employees and other factors. A complete list of program guidelines and a link to the grant application can be found at COIC’s Website https://www.coic.org/grant/ The grant program closes Monday July 20.

On the Senior Wellness program menu today: Black Bean Spinach Casserole with Mixed Salad. Seniors can pick up meals or have them delivered between 11am and 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. To sign up – call them this morning at 541-553-3313.

The current issue of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper is available online along with archival issues include the years from 1986 to 2005. Check out the Archives at http://www.wsnews.org/2769-2/

Tribal Employees are working however there remains limited access to most Tribal offices due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Please call ahead if you have business to do – to make an appointment. Facemasks and temperature checks are required at all Tribal Offices.

Face coverings in indoor public spaces are required across Oregon. They are also required in outdoor spaces where 6’ social distancing is not possible. The guidance applies to businesses and members of the public visiting indoor public spaces.

Indian Head Casino is closed due to staffing issues. You can check their website where they will post a reopening date – once that is determined.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Members can learn more about the Tribes’ CARES Program and download an application at the TRIBAL WEBSITE. Applications are being processed in the order they are received. All checks will be mailed so it’s important to make sure you have your correct, current mailing address on the application. Please do not call or email about your application status for a couple weeks after turning it in.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there. For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell.

Drinking water distribution continues daily from 10am – 4pm at the old Elementary School. Showers are also available 6am – 9pm at the old Elementary . Donations of bottled water, non perishable food items, soap, shampoo and towels can be dropped off at the old Warm Springs Elementary Library.

A day shelter is being provided for the homeless on days when the outside temperature exceeds 80 degrees. The shelter is open 10am – 4pm Monday thru Friday. There is a single entry point at 1112 Wasco Street – the old Elementary Gym Building. All Covid-19 safety protocols are in place. This is a Tobacco, Alcohol and Drug Free Shelter.

Every household should complete a 2020 Census Questionnaire. You can do the Census online at MY2020CENSUS.GOV Historically, Warm Springs has been undercounted and that means less funding is available for things like roads, schools and health services. If you haven’t already completed the census for your household, please do it today!